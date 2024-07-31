CeraVe micellar cleansing water
- Size: 295ml
- Key ingredients: Vitamin B3, niacinamide, water and glycerine
- Fragranced: No
- Cruelty-free: No
- Why we love it
- Feels lightweight on the hair
- Doubles up as make-up remover
- Take note
- Doesn’t reset your hair to its state post-liquid shampoo
Once applied to my roots, I was initially worried that the CeraVe micellar water was going to make my oily scalp look worse. But, after blow drying and giving my hair a good fluff up, the finish was surprisingly lightweight. What’s more, the micellar water brought back the brighter blonde shades in my hair colour, where the oiliness frequently dulls it down.
It’s worth adding that I’m a big fan of this product on my skin, as well – it’s the perfect lazy make-up remover and a bottle of it lives on my bedside table 24/7. Of course, a cream cleanser is the superior option, but a long day at work doesn’t always entice me to proceed with my 10-step skincare routine.