Independent
US election
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

TikTok says micellar water is better than dry shampoo – but is it actually?

The method’s been hailed a saviour for oily roots

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 31 July 2024 16:38 BST
I put the viral hair hack to the test
I put the viral hair hack to the test (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

We’ve all been there when your trusty bottle of dry shampoo results in a distastrous white powder in your roots, so when the idea of using micellar water as dry shampoo popped onto my TikTok, I was naturally intrigued.

A myriad of creators, including @abbeyyung, have been trying out the viral hack and, while it might not be as quick as a swift spritz of dry shampoo, it certainly promises a less floury feel atop your scalp.

In a nutshell, the process involves diluting a cotton round with your micellar water of choice, patting the soaked pad against any greasy spots before blow drying these now-damp areas.

According to the various TikTokers championing the hack – there’s so many of them it’s almost impossible to discover where the trend started – the micellar water should remove the excess oils around your scalp. So, as a beauty writer in-between wash days, I thought I’d put the peculiar idea to the test.

How I tested

I applied the micellar water onto a cotton pad in-between wash days
I applied the micellar water onto a cotton pad in-between wash days (Lucy Smith)

Using my Cerave micellar cleansing water (£13, Lookfantastic.com), I documented how my hair looked before the test (above, left) and proceeded to apply the product to my roots on a cotton pad. After saturating the area (pictured below, left), I then brushed the product through my upper scalp and got cracking with the hair dryer. For context, I’d left the hair for around 24 hours since my last wash and, when fully clean, it usually has a good amount of volume.

I was worried at first, as my hair looked worse post-micellar application
I was worried at first, as my hair looked worse post-micellar application (Lucy Smith)

Post-micellar and blow-dry, the resutls (below) were impressive.

I was pleasantly surprised to find my hair fluffy and light again
I was pleasantly surprised to find my hair fluffy and light again (Lucy Smith)

CeraVe micellar cleansing water

Cerave micellar cleansing water review Indybest
  • Size: 295ml
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin B3, niacinamide, water and glycerine
  • Fragranced: No
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Why we love it
    • Feels lightweight on the hair
    • Doubles up as make-up remover
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t reset your hair to its state post-liquid shampoo

Once applied to my roots, I was initially worried that the CeraVe micellar water was going to make my oily scalp look worse. But, after blow drying and giving my hair a good fluff up, the finish was surprisingly lightweight. What’s more, the micellar water brought back the brighter blonde shades in my hair colour, where the oiliness frequently dulls it down.

It’s worth adding that I’m a big fan of this product on my skin, as well – it’s the perfect lazy make-up remover and a bottle of it lives on my bedside table 24/7. Of course, a cream cleanser is the superior option, but a long day at work doesn’t always entice me to proceed with my 10-step skincare routine.

  1.  £13 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: CeraVe micellar water as dry shampoo

All in all, I was genuinely impressed to see what could very well have been an internet fad become a worthwhile hair refresh. Thanks to the CeraVe micellar water, my hair looked brighter, lighter and was considerably less powdery and cloying compared to the feel of my favourite dry shampoo.

From a time perspective, I’m not sure whether this is going to be my new pre-work solution to greasy roots; however I do think it’s a veritable option for an evening out or other occasion when I want my hair looking its best sans-shampoo.

