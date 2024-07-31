Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

We’ve all been there when your trusty bottle of dry shampoo results in a distastrous white powder in your roots, so when the idea of using micellar water as dry shampoo popped onto my TikTok, I was naturally intrigued.

A myriad of creators, including @abbeyyung, have been trying out the viral hack and, while it might not be as quick as a swift spritz of dry shampoo, it certainly promises a less floury feel atop your scalp.

In a nutshell, the process involves diluting a cotton round with your micellar water of choice, patting the soaked pad against any greasy spots before blow drying these now-damp areas.

According to the various TikTokers championing the hack – there’s so many of them it’s almost impossible to discover where the trend started – the micellar water should remove the excess oils around your scalp. So, as a beauty writer in-between wash days, I thought I’d put the peculiar idea to the test.

How I tested

open image in gallery I applied the micellar water onto a cotton pad in-between wash days ( Lucy Smith )

Using my Cerave micellar cleansing water (£13, Lookfantastic.com), I documented how my hair looked before the test (above, left) and proceeded to apply the product to my roots on a cotton pad. After saturating the area (pictured below, left), I then brushed the product through my upper scalp and got cracking with the hair dryer. For context, I’d left the hair for around 24 hours since my last wash and, when fully clean, it usually has a good amount of volume.

open image in gallery I was worried at first, as my hair looked worse post-micellar application ( Lucy Smith )

Post-micellar and blow-dry, the resutls (below) were impressive.