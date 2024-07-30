This silk hair wrap has transformed my tangled tresses

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The plight of knotty hair is an inconvenience when you’re trying to get ready in a hurry so anything to minimise the tugs and tangles is an instant win in my books, especially Silke London’s hair wrap (£50, Lookfantastic.com).

After being introduced to the Silke London heatless curler earlier this month, I was excited to try another product from the brand after such outstanding results the first time around. Silke’s product roster is minimal with silk hair bands, wraps and heatless curlers, but I’m all about brands that know their niche and do it well, and Silke really does.

I set out to review the wrap together with the brand’s heatless curler to see whether I’d see curlier or smoother results (or both). Silk hair wraps promise to reduce friction along the hair shaft, boost thickness and extend the life of your blow-dry – keep reading to see if it lived up to these lofty claims.

How I tested

open image in gallery The night before versus the morning after using the Silke hair wrap ( Lucy Smith )

After wrapping my 90 per cent dry hair around the Silke heatless curler, I stretched the silk wrap over my head using – contrary to expectation – the silky outer side closest to my hair and the dull side of the fabric facing outwards. I wanted to get the smoothest possible results so wearing the wrap inside-out seemed the most efficient way to do this.

I wore the wrap overnight, keeping it on for my morning shower to prevent the humidity from affecting my curls and removing it right before leaving the house. I only brushed the ends of my hair as well as any mussed-up areas from where I needed to re-part my hair; the picture above (right) is the result of said unbrushed hair, aside from the sections aforementioned. For context, my hair is normally dry without a leave-in conditioner, straight-wavy in texture and incredibly matte and knot-prone.