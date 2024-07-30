This silk hair wrap has transformed my tangled tresses

Silke hair wrap
- Size: One size fits all, long and short hair alike
- Fabric: 100 per cent mulberry silk
- Colours: Eight to choose from
- Why we love it
- Comfy to sleep in
- Keeps heatless curlers in place throughout the night
- Leaves hair silky soft and knot-free
- Take note
- Only smooth silk on one side (both sides are silk but the inside is a duller finish)
- Front knot adds a little bit of pressure to your forehea
Though I was initially disappointed to see that both sides of the Silke hair wrap weren’t smooth silk, it was an easy qualm to resolve, flipping the bonnet inside out with the smooth side facing inward and the dull one outwards. In terms of comfort, the elasticated band kept my hair secure and wasn’t uncomfortable, but the knotted front patch did press on my forehead slightly.
When I woke up, I did find that the wrap had receded to cover just the heatless curlers and not my whole head of hair. But after removing I didn’t notice any extra flyaways. Slipping the curler out of my hair, my curls were tighter than my previous test, and my hair was glossy and tangle-free. I’ll certainly be using the product again and it’s worth noting that the boxed packaging makes this an excellent birthday or Christmas gift, too.
Read more: Babyliss’s new hair tool promises to do it all – but can it actually?