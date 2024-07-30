Jump to content
This silk hair wrap has transformed my tangled tresses

This Silke London beauty buy is my new overnight staple

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 30 July 2024 13:49 BST
It made my heatless curls ten times silkier
It made my heatless curls ten times silkier (Lookfantastic/The Independent)

The plight of knotty hair is an inconvenience when you’re trying to get ready in a hurry so anything to minimise the tugs and tangles is an instant win in my books, especially Silke London’s hair wrap (£50, Lookfantastic.com).

After being introduced to the Silke London heatless curler earlier this month, I was excited to try another product from the brand after such outstanding results the first time around. Silke’s product roster is minimal with silk hair bands, wraps and heatless curlers, but I’m all about brands that know their niche and do it well, and Silke really does.

I set out to review the wrap together with the brand’s heatless curler to see whether I’d see curlier or smoother results (or both). Silk hair wraps promise to reduce friction along the hair shaft, boost thickness and extend the life of your blow-dry – keep reading to see if it lived up to these lofty claims.

How I tested

The night before versus the morning after using the Silke hair wrap
The night before versus the morning after using the Silke hair wrap (Lucy Smith)

After wrapping my 90 per cent dry hair around the Silke heatless curler, I stretched the silk wrap over my head using – contrary to expectation – the silky outer side closest to my hair and the dull side of the fabric facing outwards. I wanted to get the smoothest possible results so wearing the wrap inside-out seemed the most efficient way to do this.

I wore the wrap overnight, keeping it on for my morning shower to prevent the humidity from affecting my curls and removing it right before leaving the house. I only brushed the ends of my hair as well as any mussed-up areas from where I needed to re-part my hair; the picture above (right) is the result of said unbrushed hair, aside from the sections aforementioned. For context, my hair is normally dry without a leave-in conditioner, straight-wavy in texture and incredibly matte and knot-prone.

Silke hair wrap

Silke London silk hair wrap review Indybest
  • Size: One size fits all, long and short hair alike
  • Fabric: 100 per cent mulberry silk
  • Colours: Eight to choose from
  • Why we love it
    • Comfy to sleep in
    • Keeps heatless curlers in place throughout the night
    • Leaves hair silky soft and knot-free
  • Take note
    • Only smooth silk on one side (both sides are silk but the inside is a duller finish)
    • Front knot adds a little bit of pressure to your forehea

Though I was initially disappointed to see that both sides of the Silke hair wrap weren’t smooth silk, it was an easy qualm to resolve, flipping the bonnet inside out with the smooth side facing inward and the dull one outwards. In terms of comfort, the elasticated band kept my hair secure and wasn’t uncomfortable, but the knotted front patch did press on my forehead slightly.

When I woke up, I did find that the wrap had receded to cover just the heatless curlers and not my whole head of hair. But after removing I didn’t notice any extra flyaways. Slipping the curler out of my hair, my curls were tighter than my previous test, and my hair was glossy and tangle-free. I’ll certainly be using the product again and it’s worth noting that the boxed packaging makes this an excellent birthday or Christmas gift, too.

The verdict: Silke London hair wrap

While I did have a few niggles initially with this product, the state it left my hair after wearing it versus the condition of my hair without was incredible. I’d normally experience a bird’s nest of knots around the crown of my head after waking up, but thanks to the Silke wrap, I didn’t have to deal with even one tangle.

It’s not the most attractive of accessories for me personally, but it certainly beats wrapping my hair in a pair of old silk pyjamas and, as I say, it really did transform the condition of my hair. No more fights with my hairbrush, the Silke wrap is my new overnight staple.

