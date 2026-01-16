Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Back in 2021, Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick, a 37-year-old product, had a major resurgence. The sheer lip formula skyrocketed in popularity, thanks to TikTok, where it was hailed as the ultimate universal shade. Five years on, demand for the product continues to rise, and last year, the brand introduced a nude honey shade. And now, Clinique has launched another soon-to-be best-seller: three lip liners to match the trio of almost lipstick hues.

Joining Clinique’s pre-existing quickliner collection (£20, Clinique.co.uk), the black honey, pink honey and nude honey pencils are housed in twist-up plastic casings, so you won’t be left with wood-sharpening crumbs in your makeup bag.

Given the hype around both the original black honey formula and the range’s newer additions, such as the lip oil, I wanted to get my hands on the lip liners to see whether they also hit the mark.

How we tested

How I tested Clinique black honey quickliners

With my black honey almost lipstick in tow, I set about testing all three of the new lip liner shades on bare, moisturised lips. I applied each pencil around the perimeter of my lips before swiping on the original black honey balm. While I didn’t have the pink honey and nude honey lipsticks to hand, I saw a noticeable difference (more on this below) in the overall finishes with just the variation in liners. Further down this review, you can find a more in-depth list of my review criteria.

