Whether you’re a hardcore royalist or just partial to a party, the Queen’s platinum jubilee is sure to see many a street party and garden soirée.

But now that you’ve sorted the decorations, the cake, the food and the all-important drinks for your barbecue or afternoon tea, your attention may turn to what to wear.

After all, it’s not every day that a monarch reigns for 70 years. So if there was ever a time to get your glad rags on and wave the union jack, this is it.

Retailers like Next, Matalan, New Look and George, have all given us some great options for the occasion, so no matter how you’re celebrating there’s something for every style. From red, white and blue dresses to corgi T-shirts and more muted jumpsuits all available to buy, there’s a huge range to choose from.

Just keep reading for our picks of jubilee outfit essentials sure to get you in the party spirit.

George jubilee white royal corgi womens graphic T-shirt: £15, Asda.com

While the Queen is obviously the star of the show for the platinum jubilee, the corgis are a very close second. Dog lovers and royalists alike will love this cute printed T-shirt from George at Asda, with a regal pooch sitting front and centre.

Pour Moi bella slinky recycled stretch tie sleeve tea dress: Was £39, now £35.10, Pourmoi.co.uk

For a more subtle nod to the jubilee celebrations, this red polka dot dress is a great option for a patriotic outfit that isn’t too hardcore. The tea dress style gives it a vintage look while the red is a great pop of colour for the summer months. And the best part is you can wear this well after the big day.

Next red, blue, white jubilee abstract lightweight scarf: £14, Next.co.uk

Want to jump on the jubilee fashion trend but not ready to take the plunge for the whole look? Then this scarf is for you. Subtle enough to work outside of the jubilee hype, this red, white and blue accessory will transform any outfit into a platinum jubilee party piece in seconds.

George blue ribbed jumpsuit: £16, Asda.com

For more laid back celebrations it’s hard to go wrong with a jumpsuit. With comfort in mind, perfect for running after little ones or sitting on the grass, this jumpsuit is sure to be a welcom addition to any picnic or garden party full of fun and games. And again, will last you long after the jubilee celebrations have ended.

Amazon Ted Baker women’s pyford heeled sandal: From £46, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s list of brands never fails to amaze us, and you might not know that Ted Baker is one of them. These heeled sandals are sure to see you from day to night no matter how you’re choosing to celebrate the jubilee. And they work with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to dresses and jumpsuits too.

New Look white union jack lips crew neck T-shirt: £10.99, Newlook.com

Another T-shirt, but this time in a slightly sexier print than the cute corgi, is this Union Jack lips top from New Look. Pair with jeans for a more muted look or a red skirt or shorts for a real patriotic punch. And, even after the jubilee is over, this would make a great pyjama tee.

Next cotton short sleeve pyjamas: £25, Next.co.uk

Speaking of pyjamas, this corgi set from Next is not to be missed. You may not be celebrating the jubilee at all, but even as a dog lover these are quite the buy. Rabbits, labradors, wellies and bunting also feature on the print, so it isn’t purely a collection of corgis, but it is a great set for summer.

Amazon ladies sequin union jack dress: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

For anyone wishing to go all out fancy dress style, few things could be better than a sequinned union jack dress, Spice Girls style. Of course, you don’t have to style it with the gogo boots, unless you really want to, but it will definitely make you the star of the party.

