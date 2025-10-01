Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The British brand Ameliorate launched in 2012 with the aim of solving one of the biggest skincare concerns: keratosis pilaris (KP).

Since then, its science-backed skincare has also addressed everything from anti-ageing and acne-prone skin to scalp care. Whether it’s a body or face formula, Ameliorate is all about visibly improving the appearance of skin, from smoothing fine lines to soothing razor bumps.

Crucially, all its products are dermatologist-approved and formulated by experts in the field. Just like pharmaceutical-style brands CeraVe and La Roche Posay, Ameliorate favours a fuss-free, simple and affordable approach to skincare.

As part of this commitment, the brand has slimmed its roster down from 84 to 28 products across three colour-coded categories: transforming, clarifying, and soothing. Better yet, the brand’s bestsellers now come in a larger bottle with no price increase.

The Independent’s beauty experts have already put their seal of approval on the skincare brand. If you’re after a fine-line-reducing, hydration-boosting, collagen-increasing moisturiser, chances are it’s in our guide to the best anti-ageing creams. Our beauty experts review dozens of formulas each year, and Ameliorate replenishing facial cream has previously been lauded as the best budget buy. When it comes to acne- and blemish-prone skin, the Ameliorate balancing facial moisturiser delivers on hydration and nourishment. The formula earned a spot in our review of the best moisturisers for acne-prone skin.

Here’s why Ameliorate needs to be on your radar.

Ameliorate’s balancing facial moisturiser earned a spot in beauty journalist Fani Mari’s tried and tested review of the best moisturisers for acne-prone skin. “This mattifying moisturiser is bright green, which works to cancel out redness and even out the skin tone – perfect for pigmentation and to make spots appear calmer – making it a great base for under make-up,” she said.

“The cream texture blends smoothly on the skin, although we did find it a little drying when applied at night,” Mari continued. “That being said, we think it would work well for those who have oily skin.”

The moisturiser is formulated with a unique skin-clearing complex (LaB6), which mixes lactic acid, white willow bark and other acne-fighting ingredients to help keep your skin clear.

Plenty of products are marketed as anti-ageing, but many are just jargon. Skincare journalist Clare Austin thinks Ameliorate cuts through the noise. “This is a gentle yet effective choice for dry, sensitive skin,” she wrote.

“The hero ingredient of this UK dermatological brand is the ‘LaH6 skin hydration complex’, a blend of six active moisturisers. Omega oils and hyaluronic acid feature. As well as boosting moisture levels, this cream reduces redness, soothes sensitivity and evens skin tone to brighten and bring a glow to delicate complexions,” she added.

“It sinks in beautifully, without feeling heavy, and smooths fine lines with its deep hydration,” Austin continued. Plus, it’s alcohol, paraben and sulphate-free, too, removing some of the beauty industry’s key skin irritants.

In her guide to the best products for keratosis pilaris, beauty expert Ellis Cochrane said, “This body mitt is ideal for sloughing away dead skin.” Designed specifically to be used dry before you hop into the bath or shower, she praised it as incredibly easy to use.

“You can also see and feel immediate results from the very first use, with the dead skin that has been removed clearly visible against the black mitt,” Cochrane said. “The mitt is gentle enough to be used on a daily basis”, with Chochrane noting that she hadn’t “experienced any redness or sensitivity as a result of using it several times a week.”

Ameliorate’s transforming body lotion secured a spot in beauty expert Sabine Wiesel’s guide to the best body moisturisers, so you’re in safe hands with the formula. “The brand’s body-transforming lotion is a hero product for us, as it can make skin look and feel better within weeks of use,” Wiesel said.

“Whatever your textured skin issue, be it KP, ingrown hairs, razor bumps, or if you suffer from very dry skin, this body lotion uses a combination of both exfoliating and moisturising actives to, as it says on the bottle, transform your skin,” she added.

“It does so using the brand’s LaH6 complex, a cocktail of AHA lactic acid that sloughs away dead skin cells to retexturise, as well as moisture-boosting humectants, and lubricating emollients to reduce water loss.” She noted that dry, parched skin was rehydrated within a week, and mild KP looked smoother and brighter after two weeks.

