10 best fake tans for maintaining a sun-kissed glow all year round

Most of us have been robbed of our summer holiday this year thanks to the pandemic, and although we’ve enjoyed a few heatwaves in the UK, being stuck inside for the most part of the year has not helped us to achieve that healthy sun-kissed glow.

If the thought of dark, dreary mornings and cold weather has got you feeling miserable, especially in these circumstances, raise your spirits with a fake tan that will help you stay golden all year long.

One of the more controversial beauty products, many of us steer clear of fake tanning through fear of looking like an oompa loompa, smelling like a biscuit or staining our bed sheets.

But fake tan formulas have moved on from the days of streakiness and startling shades. Traditional mousses are still a firm favourite, but brands are finding new ways to get us glowing, from tanning waters and gels to mists and serums.

We’ve been on the hunt for the best instant tans on the market and as avid fake tanners ourselves, our criteria was strict. The bronzers that made the cut had to apply easily leaving no streaks.

We rejected any that had the biscuit-like, telltale scent and were looking for shades that produced an authentic looking tan, whether they were light or dark. We also considered how the tan lasted and didn’t include any that went patchy after a couple of days, or irritated our skin.

Whether you’re a serial tanner or a complete novice, our top tip is to always use a mitt to apply the tan and to exfoliate and moisturise beforehand. Focus on drier areas such as elbows, ankles, hands and wrists as fake tan can stick to dry skin and become telltale signs of a bad job.

To make your tan last even longer, continue moisturising every night when wearing it. Invest in some exfoliating gloves and a good body scrub to remove your tan when it starts going patchy and to prepare your skin for the next layer.

For more information on choosing the best product try our fake tan buying guide, or read through our top picks below.

Sosu by Susanne Jackson dripping gold lotion We usually steer clear of lotion formulas as they have a reputation for being far streakier than their mousse counterparts. But this offering from beauty blogger Susanne Jackson’s brand has defied all of our expectations. Infused with shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin A and E, the hydrating lotion has a thick gel-like consistency that doesn’t leave any streaks at all. We actually found the product easier to control than a mousse, and the squeeze pump on the bottle makes application even simpler. The lotion feels soothing and moisturising on the skin thanks to its nourishing ingredients ‒ we didn’t experience any irritation and it didn’t cling to dry patches like other formulas tend to do. The dark shade delivered a gorgeous golden brown colour that is deep but still natural looking. If all that wasn’t enough, this is one of the best tans we’ve tried when it comes to longevity ‒ rather than going patchy after a few days like other formulas, this lasts for a week, fading naturally into a subtle glow. We are fully converted to the lotion life. Buy now £ 17.50 , Beauty Bay {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Filter by Molly Mae tanning mousse, dark The Love Islander’s tanning brand broke the internet when it first launched, and for good reason. It’s quite a wet-feeling mousse on first application, but the soothing ingredients such as aloe and antioxidant-rich green tea make for a hydrating formula that blends easily and feels nourishing on the skin. The brand claims that the tan delivers an illuminating glow and we’d have to agree as it left our skin looking moisturised without feeling sticky or heavy. The dark shade is a deep golden colour that isn't at all ashy, but we’d say it’s closer to a medium colour, so go for the ultra dark shade if you’re looking for something deeper. The sweet, fruity scent is fresh without being overpowering and the buildable formula dries down within 10 minutes without clinging to any dry areas. We love the minimalist packaging too. A real staple in our tanning arsenal. Buy now £ 19.99 , Filter by Molly Mae {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Australian Glow one hour express self tan mousse in dark Originally founded Down Under, Australian Glow started using recycled ocean plastic for its bottles last year, and also created the world’s first recyclable tanning mousse refill packs, cutting down its plastic usage by 83 per cent. The tan formula itself is vegan and cruelty free, with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, green tea and shea butter to hydrate and protect the skin. The formula glides on smoothly and without any streaks and doesn’t cling on to dry areas, and the colour-pay off is intense while still looking natural, without any orange tones. It’s one of the darkest tans we’ve tried, but still looks authentic, thanks to the purple undertone of the formula. It’s scent free, which is a real plus for those who hate that biscuity fake tan smell, but it does take a good 20 minutes to dry fully. Once you’ve finished a bottle, you can buy the recyclable refill pouches separately, which means we’re using less virgin plastic and wasting less too. Each bottle is recyclable too. Buy now £ 13.99 , Superdrug {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Effin Hair effin light to medium tanning mousse We have no doubt that you’ll have seen this fake tan on your Instagram feed, and we’re pleased to say it lives up to the hype. The lightweight mousse is more watery than others we’ve tested, but it absorbs quickly and blends with minimal effort. The colour is on the warm side, but not orange. We’d recommend the light to medium shade for pale skin tones as it doesn’t have the purple undertone that some deeper tans have. The mousse feels really kind to the skin, leaving it glowing and hydrated rather than patchy or irritated. We did find that the lightweight formula meant we had to apply a tad more product to achieve the colour and coverage we wanted, but it layers well so this wasn’t an issue. It dries down quickly too. Available in three shades. Buy now £ 16.45 , Effin Hair {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Isle of Paradise self-tanning mousse in dark Isle of Paradise’s products have taken the tanning world by storm and we’re pleased to report they are as good as people say. This innovative mousse contains colour correcting actives and a violet base which evens out your skin tone and gives a deep coloured tan without any orange in sight. It glided on smoothly and didn’t cling on to dry areas, this is thanks to the inclusion of coconut oil which acts as a moisturiser without compromising on the tan’s colour. A lot of ultra-dark tanning shades can come up ashy so we were sceptical of the purple undertone in this formula, but it develops into the most natural-looking tan we tried; giving us a deep looking glow while still looking golden. This smells fresh and coconut-y and develops in 4-6 hours, but also stays perfect for around five days after applying. It dried within minutes and left no sticky residue. Our only bugbear was that it was hard to tell what colour the tan would develop to after the initial application, it does go a lot darker so we wouldn’t recommend a double layer. The brand has also launched refill pouches this year in a bid to cut down on plastic waste. Buy now £ 19.95 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bondi Sands aero aerated tanning foam Taking the mousse formula to new heights, tanning heavyweight Bondi Sands launched this aerated tan that is designed to instantly absorb into the skin. It has a strong smell, but if you like pina coladas that shouldn’t be a problem, and it does live up to its claims of drying instantly, with vitamin E and jojoba adding to the hydrating, effortless feel of the formula. What we liked most about this tan was that the colour was instant: a dark, deep brown that still had golden undertones which kept it looking natural. This gives one of the most authentic finishes we’ve used; someone in the office asked if we’d been on holiday when we wore it which is a testimony in itself. We also love how buildable this is as it doesn’t go patchy, you can layer up. We found the applicator quite hard to use, the nozzle breaks easily and it’s hard to control how much product is dispersed, but with a bit of practice it was fine. This long-lasting formula is definitely one of our new favourites. Buy now £ 18.99 , Look Fantastic {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Doll Beauty doll tan in medium This tan had one of our favourite scents out of every formula we tested. The brand calls it a “rose-marshmallow” fragrance, but we thought it smelt more like caramel or chocolate; either way, it’s divine and not too overpowering. Perhaps the most boujee ingredient to grace a fake tan formula, Doll Beauty infuses its tan with caviar extract which helps to nourish the skin. The colour of this is on the warmer side than other tans we tried, but it isn’t at all orange, leaving a golden brown finish reminiscent of a post-holiday glow. It took a bit more time to work into the skin than other mousses we tried, but the instant colour payoff and coverage was worth it, drying quickly with no streaks. We preferred the colour of the light shade to the dark one and would suggest building this to achieve a darker tan. The colour lasts well for about a week, but does need scrubbing off after. Buy now £ 18 , Beauty Bay {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} UTAN cherry and almond turbo mousse This is another tan with a strong smell, but if you like cherry flavoured sweets then you’ll love this; the scent isn’t chemical, rather fruity and fresh. UTAN offers one of the most technical tanning formulas we found, with organic tanning agents that develop at different times to help all skin tones achieve an even, streak-free tan. The brand advises when to wash off based on what colour you want to achieve. This produced one of the most instant and darkest colour payoffs of all we tried, with a deep purple undertone that still left us feeling golden rather than ashy. It does feel stickier than other tans when you first apply, but it does dry within around ten minutes and develops really nicely. Buy now £ 24 , UTAN {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} St Tropez purity bronzing water gel A household name in the tanning world, St Tropez products are hard to beat so we were excited to try its water gel formula that promises extra hydration for a more long-lasting, even tan. It’s safe to say we were impressed, this has fast become our go-to for an effortlessly fast glow that feels more like a moisturiser than a fake tan. We’d especially recommend this for anyone with dry skin or for fake tan newbies, as its gel formula makes application totally fool-proof and instantly hydrating. It feels soothing and cool on the skin, with the signature tropical scent that takes us straight to the beach. The colour is golden, natural and long-lasting and the formula makes this really easy to build. It does stay quite tacky on the skin for a while after applying but there was no colour transfer on our sheets and we love its hydrating properties. Buy now £ 19.95 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bali Body self tanning mousse in dark This is the closest we’ve got to achieving a deep golden sun-kissed tan in minutes without hitting the beach. If you’re looking for a dark tan that is more on the warm side than cool toned, we seriously recommend this. Bali Body’s tan applies effortlessly, we barely had to concentrate when putting this on as it’s easy to achieve an even, smooth coverage quickly. There is no fake tan smell and nor anything overpowering to mask it, just a fresh cucumber scent. Infused with chamomile, coffee seed and pomegranate, this formula is nourishing and brightening, feeling hydrating upon application. It didn’t irritate our tester’s sensitive skin and we love the colour which lasts for a good five days or so. The only downside is that it does stay sticky for a while after applying but it’s totally worth the wait. Buy now £ 25.95 , Bali Body {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

