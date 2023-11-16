Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’ve never cared too much about how I wash my face. Cleansers, face washes and make-up-melting balms have all, in the past, blended into one, with whichever brand landed on my desk making its way into my bathroom cabinet.

After all, it’s a product that washes off straight down the sink, so why waste time faffing about finding the perfect one?

This was certainly my thought process until that is, I got a dud. A cleanser that not only left my face feeling squeaky clean but also made my skin feel tight, a little itchy and drier than it had ever been before.

After talking to other beauty buffs, it seems this cleanser issue is certainly not an uncommon one. A good face wash should cleanse the skin of dirt, dust and make-up without totally stripping it of its natural oils.

So, my search for a great everyday cleanser began, and I’ve now found the perfect product that will last an incredibly long time, too: La-Roche Posay’s effaclar gel purificante cleanser.

La-Roche Posay effaclar gel purificante cleanser 400ml: Was £20, now £17.60, Amazon.co.uk

(La Roche-Posay)

A long-term fan of La Roche-Posay, I’m not surprised by my love for this cleanser. The brand has racked up an incredibly loyal fan base, thanks to its innovative products that don’t break the bank.

Having created separate product ranges tailored to different skin types, La Roche-Posay can be used by a huge range of people, from acne-prone to sensitive-skinned folks – you just have to find the range that best suits you.

This gel cleanser falls under the effaclar range, which caters to acne-prone and oily skin types, the latter of which applies to me. It’s the incorporation of zinc PCA, a sebum regulator, that lends the cleanser this key characteristic, as the ingredient helps to reduce shine by calming down excess oil production.

On top of making my forehead, nose and chin a little less greasy, it also expertly washes away daily dirt, dust and make-up, without that squeaky clean feeling. Anything particularly stubborn, such as glitter eyeshadow or waterproof mascara, may need a make-up melting balm as a heavy-duty cleansing addition.

If all of this didn’t already have you sold, the 400ml bottle is bigger than any other cleanser I’ve tried, meaning it should last you a good few months before having to invest in a new one. Even better, it’s currently on offer at Amazon.

