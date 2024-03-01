Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Fashion Week circuit has nearly come to an end. Starting off in Copenhagen before making its way over to New York, London, Milan and now Paris, fashion fans have been diligently keeping an eye on the new collections from Dior, Prada, Fendi and more. To take a look at the event’s key trends, we’ve rounded up the top trends from London, Copenhagen and Milan.

On top of the highly polished runway collections, there’s plenty of outfit inspiration to be found in the crowd. Just like we found at Copenhagen and London Fashion Week, the guests at the Milan event did not disappoint.

Although, it’s clear each city has its own unwritten dress codes. Where Copenhagen called for oversized knits and bright and bold colours, the London look was a little more grungy with leather biker jackets and chunky boots. Meanwhile, Milan seemed a little more polished, with guests wearing the big brands on schedule, including Prada, Marni and Bottega Veneta, to name a few.

So, we scoured the Milan streets and the front rows to find the best attendee looks, from TikTok stars, magazine editors, buyers and more. To make it easier for you to recreate the looks, we’ve found similar pieces to the ones these fashionable folk wore, including denim jackets, chic blazers, oversized shirt dresses and more.

Asil Asli, fashion director and Duygu Bengi, editor-in-chief

Asil Asli and Duygu Bengi give us a styling lesson in bright and bold shades (The Independent)

Of course, fashion editors are known to be some of the most stylish people around, so it’s no surprise Asil Asli and Duygu Bengi wore two standout looks, using coats to inject strong colour into their wardrobes. For similar statement styles, try Boden’s bright green option (£155, Boden.co.uk) and Cos’s sunshine yellow jacket (£155, Cos.com).

To accentuate the dopamine dressing trend further, opt for a striking shirt, such as With Nothing Underneath’s pink striped style (£110, Withnothingunderneath.com) or this baby blue H&M pick (£18.99, Hm.com). You can also add vibrant footwear, such as these pretty Pull and Bear Mary Janes (£35.99, Pullandbear.com) or a great pair of Adidas gazelles (£90, Adidas.co.uk).

Charli D’Amelio, influencer

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio wore head-to-toe Prada (The Independent)

You may recognise Charli D’Amelio from viral dancing TikToks – she’s amassed more than 150 million followers. So, of course, she was sitting front row at the Prada show. Dressed by the brand, Charli’s look may have been head-to-toe Prada, but we’ve found some similar items if you’re looking to recreate the look for a fraction of the price.

Firstly, a sleek black blazer will work as the basis for this outfit – this tapered-waist Aligne option (£165, Aligne.co) seems like a great find. To cinch in the waist further, add a black belt, such as this Raey slim bridle belt (£85, Matchesfashion.com) or this New Look bargain buy (£8.99, Newlook.com). Finish with simple accessories, such as these M&S black ballet pumps (£35, Marksandspencer.com) and Charles & Keith shoulder bag (£89, Charleskeith.co.uk).

Lea Cranfield, chief buying and merchandising officer

Buyer Lea Cranfield brought attention to all-denim outfits (The Independent)

Opting for an all-denim look that will work for almost any occasion, Lea Cranfield attended the MM6 Maison Margiela show in an on-trend denim skirt similar to this Aligne option (£99, Aligne.co) and this New Look find (£32.99, Newlook.com). On top, she layered a blue roll-neck similar to this Whistles option (£59, Whistles.com), along with a denim jacket – we’re fans of Sandro’s cropped option (£164.50, Selfridges.com).

Of course, as it was Milan Fashion Week, Lea picked a Prada bag as her accessory (£1,550, Prada.com) and elevated the look with a striking pair of silver trainers – the now sold-out Wales Bonner sambas. Although, Stradivarius has a more pocket-friendly silver trainer, too (£29.99, Stradivarius.com).

Toni Blaze, editor-in-chief

Toni Blaze contrasts colours for a chic-yet-comfy look (The Independent)

Making a case for statement stripes, Wonderland editor-in-chief Toni Blaze opted for a comfortable yet chic look for the MM6 Maison Margiela show. Starting with a trusty trainer, similar in shade to this trending Hoka pair (£159, Endclothing.com), Blaze reminded us of the importance of a statement shoe.

For the dress, a knitted stripe style, such as this St Berts buy (£97.50, Stberts.com) will provide the base for an effortless outfit. A statement bag such as Blaze’s Prada galleria (£3,150, Prada.com) and a striking jacket similar to this Levi bomber (£130, Levi.com) will incorporate more colour.

India Rosso, artist

India Rosso proved red tights are still trending (The Independent)

Red tights were a key trend spotted at London Fashion Week, so it wasn’t a huge shock to see them strutting their stuff in Milan, too. Sticking to a simple yet striking look, artist India Rosso used the red accessory to really elevate her outfit.

To recreate the look, start with an oversized black dress shirt, such as this Monki option (£30, Monki.com). Pick up a pair of red tights, such as this Amazon find (£4.49, Amazon.co.uk) and extend the red-leg look with a similar shade of shoe, such as these chunky boots from Charles & Keith (£109, Charleskeith.co.uk). Plus, a pair of statement earrings can easily elevate any outfit (£17.99, Amazon.co.uk).

