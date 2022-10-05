Gigi Hadid loves these chunky leopard print loafers – and they’re still in stock

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chunky loafers are easily one of this season’s hottest trends – from platforms and penny loafers to lofty lug soles, the retro-inspired shoe has the fashion pack smitten.

When it comes to styling, seriously chunky options à la Prada’s monolith platform loafers have risen to near cult status this year, while classic silhouettes such as The Row’s tasselled loafers (as worn by Kendall Jenner) have also landed in this autumn’s lookbook.

The latest inspiration, however, hails from model and Guest in Residence founder Gigi Hadid, who stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a loud yellow jumpsuit teamed with chunky leopard print loafers from sustainably minded brand Reformation.

Reformation’s apparel has earned its place in our IndyBest round-ups, including best slip dresses, and earlier this year became a part of JLo’s honeymoon wardrobe. Needless to say, the label’s coveted pieces are an investment, with Hadid’s enviable animal-print loafers costing £248.

But, if the preppy pair has left you lusting after the chunky loafer look, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the off-duty pair, plus enviable high-street alternatives from our best loafers edit, so you can shop the look for less this season.

Reformation Agathea chunky loafer: £248, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Crafted from heritage leather, Reformation’s timeless take on the chunky shoe sports a smart penny loafer strip and mock-stitching. The striking leopard print upper boasts an almost furry appearance, and is hiked up by the 35mm recycled and natural-rubber lug platform sole. We would pair them with chunky knits and slouchy suit trousers or preppy socks, skirts and shirts, once the weather gets warmer.

Shop the preppy loafer look for less with these chunky, heeled and faux-leather styles from our best loafers edit.

Asos Design magnus chunky loafers in black: £30 Asos.com

(Asos)

Far more purse-friendly than Hadid’s animal-print pair are these chunky loafers hailing from Asos Design, which secured the top spot in our tester’s best loafers edit. The pair is made from faux leather and “very obviously Prada and Marni-inspired”, our tester said, before adding: “Considering their pocket-friendly price, the shoes have a surprisingly luxe look, owing to the patent finish and shiny buckle fastening.”

Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers: £45, Monki.com

(Monki)

These Peta-approved vegan loafers reminded our tester of school shoes – a “preppy spin on the classic style”, they said. The loafers feature a similar chunky lug sole to the Reformation pair, while our reviewer noted how the big buckle and rounded toe “serve to exaggerate the chunky style.”

In terms of wearability, our tester added: “Slight padding around the back of the ankle helps ensure extra support and comfort, while the buckle can be adjusted for a tighter or looser fit.”

Vagabond blanca loafer: £120, Vagabond.com

(Vagabond)

Our tester noted the Seventies feel of these beige loafers. Featuring a square toe and block heel, the pair is also available in black leather and beige suede. The upper is crafted from suede while the insole is made from goat leather. Helpfully, our tester also found they had “no trouble” when it came to wearing the shoes in. A versatile choice too, our tester said “the beige finish complements everything from light denim jeans to white socks and low-denier tights.”

