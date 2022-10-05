Jump to content

Gigi Hadid loves these chunky leopard print loafers – and they’re still in stock

Follow in the model’s footsteps with the animal-print pair

Lois Borny
Wednesday 05 October 2022 14:52
<p>The shoes hail from Reformation and cost £248 </p>

The shoes hail from Reformation and cost £248

(Getty/The Independent)

Chunky loafers are easily one of this season’s hottest trends – from platforms and penny loafers to lofty lug soles, the retro-inspired shoe has the fashion pack smitten.

When it comes to styling, seriously chunky options à la Prada’s monolith platform loafers have risen to near cult status this year, while classic silhouettes such as The Row’s tasselled loafers (as worn by Kendall Jenner) have also landed in this autumn’s lookbook.

The latest inspiration, however, hails from model and Guest in Residence founder Gigi Hadid, who stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a loud yellow jumpsuit teamed with chunky leopard print loafers from sustainably minded brand Reformation.

Reformation’s apparel has earned its place in our IndyBest round-ups, including best slip dresses, and earlier this year became a part of JLo’s honeymoon wardrobe. Needless to say, the label’s coveted pieces are an investment, with Hadid’s enviable animal-print loafers costing £248.

But, if the preppy pair has left you lusting after the chunky loafer look, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the off-duty pair, plus enviable high-street alternatives from our best loafers edit, so you can shop the look for less this season.

Read more:

Reformation Agathea chunky loafer: £248, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Crafted from heritage leather, Reformation’s timeless take on the chunky shoe sports a smart penny loafer strip and mock-stitching. The striking leopard print upper boasts an almost furry appearance, and is hiked up by the 35mm recycled and natural-rubber lug platform sole. We would pair them with chunky knits and slouchy suit trousers or preppy socks, skirts and shirts, once the weather gets warmer.

Buy now

Shop the preppy loafer look for less with these chunky, heeled and faux-leather styles from our best loafers edit.

Asos Design magnus chunky loafers in black: £30 Asos.com

(Asos)

Far more purse-friendly than Hadid’s animal-print pair are these chunky loafers hailing from Asos Design, which secured the top spot in our tester’s best loafers edit. The pair is made from faux leather and “very obviously Prada and Marni-inspired”, our tester said, before adding: “Considering their pocket-friendly price, the shoes have a surprisingly luxe look, owing to the patent finish and shiny buckle fastening.”

Buy now

Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers: £45, Monki.com

(Monki)

These Peta-approved vegan loafers reminded our tester of school shoes – a “preppy spin on the classic style”, they said. The loafers feature a similar chunky lug sole to the Reformation pair, while our reviewer noted how the big buckle and rounded toe “serve to exaggerate the chunky style.”

In terms of wearability, our tester added: “Slight padding around the back of the ankle helps ensure extra support and comfort, while the buckle can be adjusted for a tighter or looser fit.”

Buy now

Vagabond blanca loafer: £120, Vagabond.com

(Vagabond)

Our tester noted the Seventies feel of these beige loafers. Featuring a square toe and block heel, the pair is also available in black leather and beige suede. The upper is crafted from suede while the insole is made from goat leather. Helpfully, our tester also found they had “no trouble” when it came to wearing the shoes in. A versatile choice too, our tester said “the beige finish complements everything from light denim jeans to white socks and low-denier tights.”

Buy now

Nail western styling with the best women’s cowboy boots you can wear way beyond festival season

