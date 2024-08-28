We added sea moss gummies to our diet – but did we see any benefits?

Myprotein sea moss gummies
- Best: Sea moss gummies
- Size: 60 gummies
- Flavour: Apple
- Why we love it
- Nice taste
- Support overall health
- Take note
- Can’t see the specific benefits (boosting immune system and skin)
First thing’s first, the taste. Sea moss is known for its unpleasant taste, which is why many choose to put gels or powders into smoothies to help disguise the flavour. But, with Myprotein’s gummies, this isn’t an issue. The supplements have a delicious apple flavour that makes taking them daily an enjoyable experience.
Enriched with vitamin C, the brand claims that its gummies contribute to regulating the body’s metabolism and normal function of the immune system, while vitamin D supports bone and muscle function. Sea moss is also a natural source of iodine which helps with cognitive function. Myprotein suggests that taking up to two gummies daily can support an active lifestyle and balanced diet.
As for the results: a month and a half into taking sea moss, we were feeling quite smug that we’d avoided catching any colds and viruses. But nearly two months in and we caught a cold, busting the gummies’ claims to help with supporting the immune system. Similarly, we didn’t feel any difference to our digestion. Our skin, however, did have a more radiant glow after two months of use, and we had less breakouts.
Many experts say the benefits of sea moss have been overstated owing to viral hype – and we have to agree. Myprotein’s sea moss gummies taste nice, but we didn’t see enough benefits to make them a staple in our diet.
