We added sea moss gummies to our diet – but did we see any benefits?

This trendy algae supplement has nearly 100 million views on TikTok

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 28 August 2024 09:38 BST
The gummies claim to boost your immune system and support digestion
The gummies claim to boost your immune system and support digestion (iStock/The Independent)

Thanks to endorsement from Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, sea moss is having a moment.

Found along coastlines in Europe, North America and the British Isles, sea moss has been used for centuries as a source of nutrients and vitamins (it can be traced back to ancient China). Trending on TikTok with nearly 100 million views and a mainstay of whole food stores, sea moss is now more accessible than ever, being sold as gels, capsules, gummies and powders.

“As seamoss has a nutrient rich profile, it can contribute to nourishing the immune system, while also providing fiber and phytonutrients that are beneficial for the digestive tract and help combat oxidative stress,” explains Eleanor Hoath, nutritional therapist and editor of Healf.

Sea moss also contains vitamin C and boasts a texture that’s similar to aloe vera, so it’s also used as an ingredient in the beauty industry with claims that it can help rejuvinate skin.

With users lauding sea moss’s beauty and health benefits, we naturally had to try it out for ourselves.

How we tested

While some people, like Hailey Bieber, prefer to take sea moss in a smoothie, we preferred the simpler method of gummies. Taking Myprotein’s sea moss gummies for two months, we wanted to see if they helped our immune system, skin and digestion, while also considering the taste. Here’s our verdict on Myprotein’s sea moss gummies.

Myprotein sea moss gummies

sea moss gummies.png
  • Best: Sea moss gummies
  • Size: 60 gummies
  • Flavour: Apple
  • Why we love it
    • Nice taste
    • Support overall health
  • Take note
    • Can’t see the specific benefits (boosting immune system and skin)
  1.  £18 from Myprotein.com
Looking for more dietary supplements? We’ve rounded up the best protein powders and the best magnesium supplements

