8 best wines that mums will love this Mothers Day, from champagne to prosecco rosé

Raising a glass this Sunday? These are our top picks for the occasion

Terry Kirby
Friday 17 March 2023 14:37
<p>We've featured both purse-friendly and luxury wines to pop a cork with this year</p>

We’ve featured both purse-friendly and luxury wines to pop a cork with this year

(The Independent)

Mother’s Day is quite arguably the best day of the year to show mum just how much you care. And while you should be showing your appreciation for all she does year-round, this annual event is the perfect excuse to get the together to celebrate her.

If you have a big family full of mothers, grandmothers, aunties, dog mums and the like, you may choose to mark the day with a meal out. Or perhaps in your house that means a homecooked meal with everyone crammed around the dining table à la Christmas dinner. Even if you prefer to celebrate with mum one-on-one over afternoon tea, you’ll want to make sure she gets the best – and that includes the wine to toast her with.

It’s important, therefore, to think about a variety of wines for all occasions, tastes and price ranges. Do you fancy something sparkling or would she prefer something pink (it may seem a bit of a cliché to think of pink here, but frankly, pink wines are nice, so why not!)? Does she tend to prefer red or white wine and, of course, you have to have a sweet wine to hand, because there must be dessert.

Whatever you’ve got planned for Mother’s Day – which, just to remind you in case you haven’t already marked your calendars, is happening this Sunday 19th March – we’ve rounded up a selection of Indy Best wines for the occasion. All have been tried and tested with a variety of foods and should be the perfect tipple for the main lady in your life. Cheers to you mum!

How we tested

We tested a wide range of sparkling, rosé, white and red wines before making our choices. All wines were kept chilled and the reds opened and allowed to breathe before tasting and then each was accompanied by appropriate foods for a family gathering – some nuts, olives and nibbles, and a selection of fish, meat and vegetable dishes. These are the ones we loved most and, more importantly, think mum will enjoy too.

The best wines for Mother’s Day 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Enate Somontano chardonnay 2022: £13.80, Vinissimus.co.uk
  • Best champagne – Champagne Irroy extra brut NV: £30, Champagnedirect.co.uk
  • Best budget rosé – Pierre Jaurant atlantique rosé 2022: £6.49, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best pudding wine – Disznoko Tokaji aszu 5 puttonyos: £21.99, Waitrose.com

Enate Somontano chardonnay 2022

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 14%

For a main course wine, chardonnay really comes into its own. An extremely versatile grape it can match many different dishes, such as fish, roast chicken or something plant-based. And this new vintage chardonnay, from an excellent producer in the Somontano region of northern Spain, is a great example. Perfectly balanced, it displays all the virtues of a great example of the grape: full bodied, luscious, packed with rich and ripe tropical fruits and just a hint of creaminess, but shot through with lovely, fresh acidity that keeps it clean and fresh on the palate. Gorgeously moreish and a wine that seriously punches above its price point, mum is sure to love it.

Continue reading...

Champagne Irroy extra brut NV

  • Best: Champagne
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 12.5%

When it comes to choosing champagne there is a massive variety on offer, espcially at this time of year when the supermarket shelves are full of discounts on the big names. Real champagne enthusiasts, however, know that these days it’s all about the hidden gems. We’re talking low profile brands that produce high quality wines under the radar like our pick for the best champagne – the Irroy Extra Brut.

A blend of over 25 crus from the Marne and Aube regions, aged for more than 30 months this bottle is dominated by very dry, red fruit notes that stem from 50 pc pinot noir and 20 pc pinot meunier, but with 30 per cent of chardonnay grapes to give it a creamier, fuller balance. Fabulous, of course, as an aperitif, but also excellent with canapes and shellfish.

Continue reading...

La Gioiosa prosecco rosé DOC millesimato

  • Best: Pink sparkler
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 11%

If it’s a simple prosecco you need, perhaps just to get the party started or to accompany a hearty brunch, then look no further than this enlivening prosecco rose from La Gioiosa. Even though it’s priced fractionally higher than many of the sub-£10 proseccos crowding the shelves of corner shops and supermarkets, it’s totally worth a few extra pennies for the excellent quality on show here. Bursting with fresh red fruit flavours of strawberries, raspberries and redcurrants, it positively sings and sparkles on the palate, with a clean and very dry finish, and makes you wish for warm summer evenings to enjoy it in the garden. Straight forward, uncomplicated bottled joy.

Continue reading...

Pierre Jaurant atlantique rosé 2022

  • Best: Budget rosé
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 12%

Aldi is brilliant at sourcing unknown bottles at incredibly good prices and this juicy little number is no exception. While much French rose originates from the south, particularly Provence, this is a rare rosé from – the clue is in the name – the Atlantic facing western coast of France, where the red wines of Bordeaux are normally more common.

Made from 100 per cent merlot grapes, it is as enervating and refreshing as a sea breeze blowing across a wide sandy beach. Though this is probably where it should be drunk, Mother’s Day is as good an excuse as you can find. Pair with some canapes, prawns or maybe even oysters, and bring the beach vibes to your living room this Sunday.

Continue reading...

The Pale rosé 2021, by Sacha Lichine

  • Best: Luxury rosé
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 12.50%

This new rosé is from the lesser known Var district of Provence, but it is in the classic regional style: the grenache, cinsault and syrah blend, delivering red fruit flavours, undercut with some citrus and light herbal notes and a very dry, crisp finish. It all comes housed in a gorgeously designed bottle and label – from the same man (Sacha Lichine) behind the massively successful Chateau d’Eslans Whispering Angel, which has now come to dominate the rose market – and would be an amazing partner to smoked salmon or prawns but just as lovely sipped on its own when chilled.

Continue reading...

Amazon our selection sauvignon blanc 2022

  • Best: White for aperitifs and shellfish
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 12.5%

Amazon has long sold wines from various sources, but only now has it launched its own line of branded wines – a keenly priced every day budget selection from well known regions, such as an Argentine Malbec and a Cotes Du Rhone. Among them is this sparky, zesty sauvignon blanc from the Leyda Valley in Chile which we think is a stand out star – with refreshing lemon and lime flavours, aromas of apples and freshly mown grass and a clean mineral finish. The whole package is light and refreshing and a perfect aperitif or an accompaniment to shellfish, canapes or lighter starters.

Continue reading...

Louis Jadot Bourgogne Côte d'Or "A Tale of Terroir" pinot noir 2018/19

  • Best: Red
  • Size: 750ml
  • ABV: 13.5%

The Cote d’Or is a relatively new Burgundy appellation designed to spotlight excellent wines from among the more generic ones sold under the Bourgogne brand. As such, it does not attract the same premium as the bigger names and is therefore terrific value for a celebratory Mother’s Day meal.

It has all the qualities of classic pinot noir: soft, juicy cherry and red fruit flavours, some subtle black pepper notes, a touch of earthiness and a lovely, smooth length on the finish. The attractive label highlights the triple elements of wine making – soil, climate and landscape – and was designed by students at London’s Central St Martins College of Art.

Overall, this is a very adaptable wine – suitable for main course vegetable or meat dishes and, if served cool, even with a prime white fish.

Continue reading...

Disznoko Tokaji aszu 5 puttonyos

  • Best: Pudding wine
  • Size: 375ml
  • ABV: 13%

No Mother’s Day meal is complete without dessert, and whether that’s a tantalising tiramisu or cupcakes, a pudding wine is going to help make it special. And what tipple would be sweeter than a bottle of Tokaji?

In years gone by, Hungarian Tokaji was the go to dessert wine on British tables. It was even mentioned by writers such as Conan Doyle and Virginia Woolf around the end of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries when it was most popular. So it is well overdue for a revival.

Made from furmint grapes grown at altitude in the Carpathian mountains, this bottle represents fantastic quality for the price, and comes from an estate that has been in existence since the 1730’s, delivering rich and luscious but fresh flavours of ripe apricots and white peaches that linger forever on the palate. 

Continue reading...

The verdict: Wines for Mother’s Day

There is something here for every pocket and every type of occasion, whether it is a casual brunch, a nice glass and a slice of cake or a full-blown meal. We think that the Amazon sauvignon and the Aldi rosé are a good choice that won’t break the bank. Meanwhile the Louis Jadot burgundy is a properly sophisticated bottle that should accompany a fine main course.

But overall, for sheer versatility and value for money, we think the Enata Somontano chardonnay 2022 is a great all round choice and therefore our best buy for Mothers Day 2023.

Looking to sip and save? Here are the best deals on wine that we’ve seen this month

