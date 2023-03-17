Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mother’s Day is quite arguably the best day of the year to show mum just how much you care. And while you should be showing your appreciation for all she does year-round, this annual event is the perfect excuse to get the together to celebrate her.

If you have a big family full of mothers, grandmothers, aunties, dog mums and the like, you may choose to mark the day with a meal out. Or perhaps in your house that means a homecooked meal with everyone crammed around the dining table à la Christmas dinner. Even if you prefer to celebrate with mum one-on-one over afternoon tea, you’ll want to make sure she gets the best – and that includes the wine to toast her with.

It’s important, therefore, to think about a variety of wines for all occasions, tastes and price ranges. Do you fancy something sparkling or would she prefer something pink (it may seem a bit of a cliché to think of pink here, but frankly, pink wines are nice, so why not!)? Does she tend to prefer red or white wine and, of course, you have to have a sweet wine to hand, because there must be dessert.

Whatever you’ve got planned for Mother’s Day – which, just to remind you in case you haven’t already marked your calendars, is happening this Sunday 19th March – we’ve rounded up a selection of Indy Best wines for the occasion. All have been tried and tested with a variety of foods and should be the perfect tipple for the main lady in your life. Cheers to you mum!

How we tested

We tested a wide range of sparkling, rosé, white and red wines before making our choices. All wines were kept chilled and the reds opened and allowed to breathe before tasting and then each was accompanied by appropriate foods for a family gathering – some nuts, olives and nibbles, and a selection of fish, meat and vegetable dishes. These are the ones we loved most and, more importantly, think mum will enjoy too.

The best wines for Mother’s Day 2023 are: