We all love to spoil our mums on Mother’s Day and there’s no question they deserve a special gift to let them know you’re thinking of them on 19 March. However, that doesn’t mean you need to spend a fortune to show her how much she means to you.

This year, we’re all feeling the pinch with our finances, thanks to the dreaded cost-of-living crisis, which means we all need to watch what we spend on gifts. Shop carefully and it’s still possible to buy a memorable, thoughtful present for less than £25 (that will still wow her).

The secret is to really think about what she likes to do and what makes her smile. Is she a glamourous, on-the-go mum or one who loves curling up at home with an indulgent treat? If you’re really stumped, remember it’s always a good idea to buy something to eat or drink, while personalised gifts are bound to go down well too.

The big day is not far off now so we’ve rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day gifts, including everything from luxe beauty goodies, treats to brighten up her home and our favourite food and alcohol gifts that she can enjoy on the big day (or share with you).

Whether you’re shopping for your mum, gran or another matriarch figure in your life, none of our suggestions will break the bank, but they will show her how much she means to you this Mother’s Day.

How we tested

Choosing a Mother’s Day gift is all down to personal taste, so we found a range of gifts to suit all preferences and likes, plus a few fail-safe winners everyone will love. For each one, we asked our own mum which ones she would like to receive and even had our children judge every present, to rate the ones they would most like to give us this Mother’s Day. We looked for gifts that felt indulgent and considerate, ones she might not think to buy herself and ones that really felt like excellent value for money.

The best Mother’s Day gifts for under £25 in 2023 are: