Put Alexa in any room for just £10 with this Echo flex deal

Alistair Charlton
Thursday 16 June 2022 15:51
The key to building an Alexa-powered smart home is to install connected devices so that the Amazon voice assistant can hear you from almost anywhere.

That way, Alexa is able to play music, control the lighting and adjust the heating, among many other things, as soon as you ask, no matter where in the home you are.

This is usually done by installing smart devices like the Amazon Echo and Echo show in rooms throughout the home. But a much cheaper option is the Echo flex, which plugs directly into any wall outlet and features an integrated microphone and speaker for speaking with Alexa.

The Echo flex usually costs £25, making it much cheaper than the rest of the Echo family. But with this deal we’ve spotted at Argos, the Alexa device is just £9.99 (Argos.co.uk) – that’s better than half price.

Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on this cut-price Alexa gadget, and bring the Amazon voice assistant to every room of your home.

Read more:

Amazon Echo flex with Alexa: Was £24.99, now £9.99, Argos.co.uk

(Amazon)
  • Dimensions: 72mm x 67mm x 66mm
  • Connectivity: Wifi, 3.5mm audio output, USB-A power output
  • Buttons: Action button to enable Alexa, microphone on/off

The Amazon Echo flex is by far the most-effective way of adding more Alexa coverage to your smart home. It isn’t really a speaker suitable for playing music at full volume, but works well as an Alexa device in places like garages and hallways, where you might not need to play music, but want to interact with the voice assistant.

Alexa in this device works just as it does in any other Echo product, so it can control your smart home devices, read out the news headlines and weather forecast, add items to your shopping and to-do lists, call friends and turn on your smart kettle.

The Echo flex connects to the internet and your Amazon account over wifi, then can be hooked up to a more powerful speaker via a standard 3.5mm audio output. There’s also a USB-A port for charging your smartphone, and a status light to let you know when Alexa is listening or thinking, and when the microphone is muted.

Lastly, there’s a button to mute/unmute the mic, and a so-called “action button” to get Alexa’s attention instead of saying the assistant’s name aloud.

Buy now

