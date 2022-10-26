Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon just launched a range of three new Echo dot smart speakers, which means the remaining stock of the older fourth-generation devices can be picked up with a hefty discount. Right now, you can grab a refurbished fourth-gen Echo dot for £21.99 – that’s more than half off the RRP.

While the latest models feature improved sound quality and a room-temperature sensor, the existing speakers are still great value for anyone looking to control their music, set timers, keep reminders and get the answers to questions by chatting with Alexa.

It’s not the first time Amazon has slashed the price of its cheapest smart speaker. Earlier this month, during the Prime Early Access Sale, the Echo dot tumbled in price to just £19.99 for Prime customers, the lowest it’s ever been.

With Black Friday just around the corner in November, we’re expecting to see even more deals on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

But if you just can’t wait for the biggest shopping event on the calendar to roll around, and you want to get your hands on a great smart speaker with 51 per cent off, this Amazon Echo dot deal should tide you over.