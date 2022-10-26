Amazon Echo Dot (fourth generation)
- Size: 100mm x 100mm x 89mm
- Weight: 328g
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Launched: 2020
- Colours: Charcoal, twilight blue
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Intuitive voice-activated features
- Neutral design fits with most rooms
- Take note
- Newer model is now available
This is a certified refurbished product, which means it’s pre-owned but tested by Amazon and guaranteed to look and work as though it were brand new. It also comes with a one-year warantee should anything go wrong.
Just like other gadgets in the Echo smart-speaker range, the fourth-generation Echo dot houses the all-knowing Alexa voice assistant. You can use it to play music, set timers, drop in and call other Amazon Echo users, control smart home devices, play games, access apps and much more.
If you’re wondering whether the Echo dot is the best choice for you, it found its way into our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our writer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”