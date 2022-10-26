Jump to content

This Echo dot deal drops the price of Amazon’s smart speaker to £21.99

With a new Echo dot on the scene, this might be your last chance to grab the fourth-gen speaker

Steve Hogarty
Wednesday 26 October 2022 18:31
<p>The refurbed speaker is available in charcoal, and this fetching shade Amazon calls “twilight blue”. Lovely </p>

The refurbed speaker is available in charcoal, and this fetching shade Amazon calls “twilight blue”. Lovely

(iStock/The Independent)

Amazon just launched a range of three new Echo dot smart speakers, which means the remaining stock of the older fourth-generation devices can be picked up with a hefty discount. Right now, you can grab a refurbished fourth-gen Echo dot for £21.99 – that’s more than half off the RRP.

While the latest models feature improved sound quality and a room-temperature sensor, the existing speakers are still great value for anyone looking to control their music, set timers, keep reminders and get the answers to questions by chatting with Alexa.

It’s not the first time Amazon has slashed the price of its cheapest smart speaker. Earlier this month, during the Prime Early Access Sale, the Echo dot tumbled in price to just £19.99 for Prime customers, the lowest it’s ever been.

With Black Friday just around the corner in November, we’re expecting to see even more deals on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

But if you just can’t wait for the biggest shopping event on the calendar to roll around, and you want to get your hands on a great smart speaker with 51 per cent off, this Amazon Echo dot deal should tide you over.

Amazon Echo Dot (fourth generation)

  • Size: 100mm x 100mm x 89mm
  • Weight: 328g
  • Bluetooth: Yes
  • Launched: 2020
  • Colours: Charcoal, twilight blue
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Intuitive voice-activated features
    • Neutral design fits with most rooms
  • Take note
    • Newer model is now available

This is a certified refurbished product, which means it’s pre-owned but tested by Amazon and guaranteed to look and work as though it were brand new. It also comes with a one-year warantee should anything go wrong.

Just like other gadgets in the Echo smart-speaker range, the fourth-generation Echo dot houses the all-knowing Alexa voice assistant. You can use it to play music, set timers, drop in and call other Amazon Echo users, control smart home devices, play games, access apps and much more.

If you’re wondering whether the Echo dot is the best choice for you, it found its way into our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our writer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Continue reading...

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

