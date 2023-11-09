Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has halved the price of the second-generation Echo Show 8 ahead of the Black Friday sale on 24 November. The 8in smart home display is down to just £59.99 – the cheapest it’s ever been.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the middle child of Amazon’s range of 5in, 8in and 10in Alexa-enabled smart displays, and it gives the larger Echo Show 10 a serious run for its money. Featuring a bright 8in HD touchscreen display with stereo speakers, a 13MP camera, a faster processor, as well as new smart features, it’s an ideal gift for keeping in touch with the whole family.

Pop it in your hallway or on the kitchen counter, and the Echo Show 8 can serve up helpful information about things such as the weather and any potential traffic on your commute. If you’ve got a Ring video doorbell the Echo Show 8 will act as an intercom, and because Alexa is voice-activated you can shout for recipe advice even when your hands are covered in slop.

This isn’t the newest version of the Echo Show 8. An updated model launched in 2023 (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) and added seamless compatibility with smart home devices that aren’t made by Amazon, but for everyday people whose homes aren’t already abuzz with wireless smart home tech, the 2021 version of the Echo Show 8 is still a fantastic smart display.

Amazon Echo Show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As well as the usual voice-activated music and radio you’d expect from an Echo speaker, the Echo Show 8’s screen lets it display useful contextual information about your schedule, what’s playing, who’s at the door, and more.

You can watch your favourite shows using the Netflix and Prime Video apps, or use the screen as a handy virtual picture frame by displaying your own pictures from Amazon photos. Plus, the interactive display can control compatible devices, so you can control any smart home devices right from the screen.

In our review of the device we said, “For just £119.99, you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck. There’s an ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13MP camera, which has less intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo Show 10.”

