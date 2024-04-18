Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ready to upgrade your smart home for less? Well you’re in luck, because Amazon has slashed the price of its popular Echo Show 8 display to just £99.99.

The third-generation Echo Show 8 is a dashboard for your smart home devices, a smart speaker for playing music and movies, an intercom for your video doorbell, a way to video call with friends and family, a trivia machine for kids, a virtual notice board and a digital photo frame when you’re not using it.

Bigger than the Echo Show 5 and more compact than the Echo Show 10, the clever eight inch smart display is ideal for bedrooms and kitchens, letting you follow along with recipes on YouTube or quickly convert measurements using voice commands when your hands are full.

We’ve featured the previous generation Echo Show 8 in our tried and tested review. The third-generation is very similar in design, adding spatial audio and adopting the new Matter smart home wireless protocol, meaning it’s more reliably compatible with a wider range of smart home gadgets.

The limited time deal at Amazon sees the Echo Show 8 fall to its lowest ever price. Here’s how to grab the discount while it lasts.

Amazon Echo Show 8, 3rd gen: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The third-generation Echo Show 8 smart home hub features a bright, 8in touchscreen display with stereo speakers, a 13MP camera for video calls, a faster processor and new smart features. The main difference between this model at the second-generation Echo Show 8 is in the introduction of support for the latest smart home wireless standards, meaning better integration with a wider range of compatible bulbs, thermostats, doorbells and other devices.

You also get a new spatial audio feature, which analyses the ambient conditions of the room to properly balance the stereo speaker output, meaning better sounding music and entertainment. You can watch your favourite shows using the Netflix and Prime Video apps, or use the screen as a handy virtual picture frame by displaying your own pictures from Amazon photos. Plus, the interactive display can control compatible devices, so you can control any smart home devices right from the screen.

