Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Apple’s got a rare deal when you buy its Apple TV 4K box

The 2021 streaming device features the new Siri remote and is fitted with an A12 Bionic chip

Alex Lee
Tuesday 02 August 2022 12:59
<p>Stream to your heart’s content in glorious 4K</p>

Stream to your heart’s content in glorious 4K

(The Independent)

Last month, Apple was running a rare promotion on its Apple TV 4K (2021) streaming device, but not everyone could take part. The tech company was giving away a $50 gift card for every streaming box purchased in the US. And all we could do here in the UK was look on enviously.

But drool no more, because the deal has now been brought to the UK. If you buy an Apple TV 4K between now and 15 August, you will receive a £40 Apple gift card. You can use this on any item in the Apple Store, whether that’s a new case for your iPhone 13 or an AirTag or something that you put towards a new iPad or shiny MacBook air M2.

To note – the deal only applies to the first two Apple TV 4K devices you purchase, and you can’t use the value of the gift card to reduce the price of the streaming box itself. It can only be applied to future purchases.

If you’d prefer a discount on the Apple TV 4K over a £40 gift card, then we’ve spotted a few deals at Currys. The retailer is currently selling the 32GB Apple TV 4K (£159, Currys.co.uk) and 64GB Apple TV 4K (£179, Currys.co.uk)  models for £10 less than on the official Apple Store.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple TV box with an A14 chip and an extra 1GB of RAM, although we don’t know when this new device could arrive.

Read more:

If you aren’t already in Apple’s ecosystem, then the Nvidia shield TV pro is our favourite Android TV streaming device, topping our list of the best streaming devices. Amazon is currently selling the device with an 11 per cent discount (was £199.99, now £178.99, Amazon.co.uk).

But, if you are all in on Apple and living the Apple lifestyle large, we’ve rounded-up everything you need to know about the Apple TV 4K box and where you can get the deal now.

Apple TV 4K: From £169, Apple.com

Apple TV 4K device and remote control

(Apple)
  • Operating system: tvOS
  • Number of apps: 18,000
  • Size: 98mm x 98mm x 35mm
  • Remote size: 136mm x 35mm x 9.25mm

If you’ve already got a family of Apple devices, you’re going to love the Apple TV 4K, which brings your TV into the fold. Released in 2021, the latest model features a faster A12 Bionic chip, support for high-framerate HDR and, of course, that new and improved Siri remote.

“The redesigned Siri remote brings back the round clickwheel, so menu navigation is a breeze,” our writer said in their review of the best streaming devices. “And the virtual assistant has an impressive hit-rate when using voice commands to search across all of your installed streaming apps.

You can use the Apple TV 4K to stream TV shows and movies from all of your favourite platforms, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus. But the Apple TV 4K can also access Apple’s many other services, including your Apple Music account, the App Store, HomeKit and Apple Arcade.

There are also some neat features that can’t be found on other streaming boxes. “You can use your iPhone’s camera to colour-calibrate the display to suit the lighting conditions in your room, or use your iPhone’s security credentials to set the device up without having to enter any fiddly passwords,” our reviewer added. “Small details like these help cement the Apple TV 4K as the natural choice for anyone already invested in the Apple ecosystem.”

There are two different storage sizes available, 32GB and 64G, but the good news is that the gift card promotion applies to both devices.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on streaming devices, try the below links:

Get your hands on a new TV for less with our pick of the best TV deals this month

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in