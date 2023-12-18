Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You can never go wrong with a sentimental gift at Christmas. Whether it’s inside jokes or shared memories, they are bound to make a loved one smile. So if you’re still looking for that last-minute gift to top off the giving season, look no further than this digital photo frame from Amazon.

Last-minute gift buying for Christmas is as inevitable as leftovers on Boxing Day, and there’s no shame in the game as long as the gift is still thoughtful and thought through. With Amazon’s next-day delivery for Prime members, you can be both late and a great gift giver at the same time.

A digital photo frame is a great way to display family photos without all the clutter of dozens of photo frames crowding your mantel, making it the perfect gift for a loved one. Certain models, such as the Echo show 10, also host a range of other versatile features that help lend a helping hand around the house. Even better, the model is currently reduced by nearly 30 per cent – making it great for both you and your giftee.

Amazon Echo show 10 smart display: Was £259.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a grandparent, or something that the whole family will enjoy, this Amazon Echo Show 10 digital picture frame has so many tricks up its sleeve that it will instantly become a part of your giftee’s day-to-day life. When our testers reviewed the model in our guide to the best digital photo frames, they awarded four and a half stars out of five.

In our review, our writer noted that what really blew them away was how quickly it integrated into their lives and “enhanced it”. Aside from displaying our photos, “we customised our home screen with Alexa’s ‘widgets’ to display a post-it note, an optimistic to-do list, the weather, our calendar, our Spotify playlist and our shopping list,” they added. “It’s big enough that you can clearly see everything from across the room.”

It can also be used for watching films and listening to music. As well as handy kitchen-specific tools like step-by-step recipes with BBC Good Food, measurement conversion and timers. The device itself is super compatible with other smart devices, meaning you can control your thermostat, lighting and security cameras by simply saying “Alexa”. Speaking of security cameras, the Echo Show 10 also has a built-in camera so you can video call friends and monitor your home with ease. A perfect gift for busy families this Christmas, and it’ll arrive in time for the big day, thanks to Prime delivery.

