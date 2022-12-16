Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

PlayStation 5 controller always running out of juice mid-game? Well here’s a bit of good news: the official charging station is now £16.99 at Amazon.

The 32 per cent discount means the accessory is as cheap as it was during the Black Friday sale, and the lowest price it’s ever been.

This would make a great last-minute gift idea for anyone who’s recently got their hands on Sony’s latest console, or who might have one waiting for them under the Christmas tree.

We’re also gearing up for the Boxing Day sales, which are hurtling towards us at frankly alarming speeds.

PlayStation 5 DualSense charging station: Was £24.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(PlayStation)

A quick word of warning: the PlayStation 5 DualSense charging station doesn’t include any PS5 controllers. The PS5 comes with one, and a second controller costs £59.99 at Currys.

The handy docking station matches the console’s swooshing white design and can recharge two controllers at once, all without needing to be connected to the console itself. That means you can store your controller next to the sofa or on a shelf, and not have to faff about with USB cables that are too short to reach across the room.

It’s also just a nice place to put your controller when it’s not being used. Nobody likes clutter, or tripping up over expensive controllers.

