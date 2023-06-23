How to make the most of your Apple TV+ free trial

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ is still a relative newcomer in the world of streaming platforms, but it has been steadily gaining popularity since its launch in 2019.

Earlier this month, the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB), who looks after TV audience measurement in the UK, revealed that Apple TV+ was just one of two streaming services who gained subscribers in the first quarter of 2023.

Home to Emmy-winning hits such as Ted Lasso and Severance, Apple TV+ is one of the very few streaming services still offering up a free trial. Netflix pulled the plug on its free trial in 2019, and Disney+ followed suit in 2020, leaving Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV the remaining few that let viewers try the streamer’s shows before they buy.

Apple TV+ used to have a very generous 12-month long free trial when it first launched, but while those days are long gone, you can still get a seven-day free trial without having to pay a penny.

The question is, how do you make the most of it so you aren’t wasting time watching junk on that precious time-limited freebie? Here’s how you can make the most of your Apple TV+ free trial before it ends.

How to get an Apple TV+ free trial

First of all, you’ll want to get a free trial in the first place. Apple TV+ costs £6.99 a month, making it one of the cheapest streaming services available today. It costs less than Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, but you can get it free for a short period of time.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

If you sign up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you won’t have to pay a penny, and will gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso and newer shows such as Silo and Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room. You can also share your subscription with up to six family members.

Extend your Apple TV+ free trial beyond seven days

Before trying to pack in every Apple TV+ show under the sun in seven days, figure out if you can get an extended free trial beyond the standard week-long period. A longer free trial means the more content you can get through without having to pay for the privilege. And there are a few ways of getting an extended free trial...

You can get three months of Apple TV+ by purchasing an eligible product – that’s a new iPhone, iPad,MacBook or Apple TV. When you set up your new device, open up the TV app, and you’ll be able to redeem your three-month offer, just remember to do it within 90 days of purchase or the three-month trial will be lost to the ether.

Read more: All the rumours from release date to price of the Apple iPhone 15

If you subscribe to the Apple One free trial, which bundles Apple TV+ with iCloud+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade, you’ll be able to enjoy Apple TV+ for a whole month instead of a mere week. Again, like the Apple TV+ free trial, just remember to cancel your subscription before the month ends or you will be charged.

Then there’s the Apple Music student plan, available to students at higher education universities. While you’ll need to shell out the reduced rate of £5.99 per month for Apple Music, you’ll get Apple TV+ thrown in for free for part of the duration of your degree (up to 48 months).

Finally, if you have a PS5 or PS4, you can get Apple TV+ free for a limited time. Until 31 July, Sony is giving away six months of Apple TV+ for PS5 owners and three months of Apple TV+ for PS4 owners. Just find the Apple TV+ app in your apps section and you’ll be able to redeem it upon launch.

Watch the best shows on Apple TV+ first

Now that you’ve got a standard seven-day free trial (or longer if you’re lucky), it’s time to make the most of it. Since launching in 2019, Apple TV+ has built a catalogue of more than 180 original TV shows and movies, spanning everything from dramas, comedy and animation to kids, documentaries and variety shows. You’re not going to be able to watch everything, so pick the best stuff.

Severance (Apple)

The most highly-rated shows amongst fans and critics on Apple TV+ include Ted Lasso, Severance, Silo, Dickinson and Mythic Quest. We’ve already rounded up our favourite Apple TV+ shows on the platform right now, so we’d recommend starting with those. Most seasons of an Apple TV+ show are 10 episodes long and under, and if you’re a true binger, you can get through one season a day.

And don’t forget that Apple TV+ has a huge catalogue of films, including the Academy Award Best Picture-winning Coda, On the Rocks, Boys State, The Elephant Queen and more. We’ve got a round-up of the best films to watch on Apple TV+, too.

Wait for a whole Apple TV+ show to finish airing before getting your trial

Yes, you might miss out on the cultural discourse and the chatter in the office or on social media, but who cares about that when you’re saving yourself from buying yet another subscription. To really maximise your Apple TV+ free trial, wait for the entire season to air before you take the plunge.

Apple TV+ releases episodes on a weekly basis. Part of us enjoys the prolonged wait for each new episode every week, but it also means that you can’t binge a whole series in one go unless the show has already finished.

Plan your content schedule ahead

Apple TV+ is adding new original content all the time, so plan ahead. Activate your free trial when you see something that peaks your interest, preferably after the show has finished airing.

Silo (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ maintains a listof upcoming shows and movies, so keep your eye on the site. Your time is limited.

Remember to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription

Unlike other free trials in the Apple App Store, you can’t cancel your free trial immediately after activating it. Once you cancel your Apple TV+ free trial, you’ll lose access to the platform completely, so wait until the very last hour before cancelling your free trial. Set a reminder if you need to. Here’s how to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription once you’re ready to do so.

How to cancel your Apple TV+ free trial

If you want to cancel the subscription using your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app, tap on your name/Apple ID and then tap on Subscriptions. Here you can manage your individual memberships. Just tap “Cancel Subscription” on the Apple TV+ free trial.

If you’re not using an Apple device, you can cancel your Apple TV+ free trial through your browser. Go to the Apple TV website and click the profile icon at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in with the Apple ID you have used for your subscription and click “settings”. Scroll to “Subscriptions” and then choose “Manage”. From there, you should have an option to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription.

