The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 restock UK - live: EE consoles are in stock now – how to get one
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Argos, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE. Read on for more information.
We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.
But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. The month been very quiet so far, with just a few restocks at Ebuyer, AO and EE. But with the Christmas break only just behind us, we’re giving retailers the benefit of the doubt and hoping for bigger and better things as January progresses.
Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Are Ebuyer PS5 consoles still in stock?
‘Fraid not. Ebuyer was literally in stock for about five minutes yesterday afternoon, just long enough for it to take the crown as the first retailer to drop the PS5 in 2022.
According to @PS5StockAlertUK, there were fewer than 200 consoles in stock at the retailer, so you had to be quick to secure one.
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide. “The differences between the Xbox series X and series S are significant: the S is a little smaller, but with less power, so that some games will run with slightly less performance.“
Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
Is AO PS5 stock still available?
Doesn’t seem so. While AO’s PS5 product page has the “high demand” message, something you can usually bypass using a few sneaky methods, none of them seem to be working this time round.
The main search page also shows the console as out of stock, which usually means that it genuinely is sold out, so none of our tricks to hack the website will work.
This exact bundle with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Miles Morales was in stock from 29 December all the way up to New Year’s Eve, and again yesterday night. It costs £570 (Ao.com), which is actually on the slightly steeper side.
The PS5 is now in stock at EE
The PS5 is now in stock at EE! To get the console, you need to be an EE pay monthly customer and it’s only available via EE’s Add to Plan service, which you will pay over 11 months interest-free. You also have to pay £20 upfront, but this will go toward the overall purchase.
The only bundle available right now is the disc edition console with an extra dualsense controller and an HD camera for £50 a month, paid over an 11-month period.
A good morning from your resident PS5 stock trackers
Welcome back to another day of PS5 stock hunting. After a very slow start to the new year, it looks like things are finally beginning to pick up again on the console front after that post-Christmas slump.
The PS5 is currently in stock at EE (for pay monthly customers only) and was also in stock at AO last night. Ebuyer also dropped yesterday afternoon, so well done you, Glen Coco, you win the title of First Retailer to Restock in 2022.
As usual, we’ll be here all day bringing you the latest stock updates and retailer tips you need to know to bag a console this January. Stick around!
Live blog signing off
Looks like we’re back to normal with PS5 restocks – in that another day has gone by with no consoles to be seen. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given just how many restocks we saw around Christmas. It looks like Sony and/or the retailers had sensibly stockpiled to meet festive demand. Now we’re paying the price and anyone still looking to buy a PS5 could be in for a long wait.
We’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news from across the UK.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
How to find the best deals in the 2022 January sales
It’s the start of a new year and that means one thing – the January sales. They are as big as ever for 2022, with money to be saved at retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Boots, Currys, Asos, Very and Argos. If you’re looking to ease those January blues with a spot of retail therapy, we’ve got the pick of the best deals on everything from a new mattress, pair of headphones and Nintendo Switch consoles to make-up and trainers.
Head over to our live blog for all of the biggest and best deals in the 2022 January sales.
The January sales are still going strong – follow live for the best deals
We’ve got the lowdown on the best deals and discounts in the 2022 January sales – follow live for New Year’s offers from Currys, Amazon, Argos and more
Will John Lewis have a restock again soon?
Honestly, we wouldn’t bet on it. John Lewis might be great for luxury bedding and smart kitchenware, but the retailer hasn’t shown much interest in stocking the PlayStation 5. We saw just one restock on the JL website in October, followed by one in November and, you guessed it, a single restock last month too, on 29 December.
The best tech deals in the January 2022 sales
It’s the start of a new year and that means the January sales are in full swing. We’ve got a live blog covering all of the best deals as soon as they arrive, and for technology shoppers we’ve an article dedicated to tech deals too.
Much like Black Friday, you can currently bag a bargain on popular products like the Nintendo Switch, plus everything from TVs, games and smart speakers to vacuum cleaners and plenty more besides.
All the best tech deals in the January sales, from AirPods to new Xbox games
All you need to know about the tech January sales 2022, plus deals and discounts from Very, Currys, Argos, Apple, John Lewis and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.