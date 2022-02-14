The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game and Amazon could drop consoles next
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Smyths, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. February has also been pretty slow, with only two drops from Smyths Toys and Very taking place last week. But we’re ever optimistic and are hoping that our fortunes are set to change.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
When could Amazon restock the PS5?
Amazon last dropped the PS5 on 19 January, so it’s almost been a month since we last saw consoles at the retailer. Amazon restocks roughly once a month, usually three to four weeks apart, so this could be the week.
We almost always see Amazon restocks take place on a Wednesday at around 8.30am, so if there’s a date you need writing in your diary – this is (tentatively) it. As usual, if it does restock on Wednesday, you will need to be a Prime subscriber, but you can get a 30-day free trial now.
Game PS5 stock could drop very soon
Yesterday’s ShopTo drop brought last week’s grand total up to a measly four – a pretty awful state of affairs if you ask us. There are two retailers we have our eye on this week though – Game and Amazon.
Game’s PS5 bundles page still show a dispatch date of 18 February, and there are only a few days left until then. We could see the PS5 drop online tomorrow or Wednesday. That’s enough time to get orders ready for dispatch on Friday.
ShopTo restocked the PS5 yesterday
Yesterday afternoon, we saw a drop from electronics specialist ShopTo. The retailer hadn’t had a drop since 7 December, so it had been a long time coming.
There were standalone disc edition consoles available, as well as Horizon Forbidden West bundles. The team had been spotted tinkering with the site by @PS5StockAlertUK a few days prior.
Morning, PS5 trackers
Hello everyone! We’re back for another week of PS5 stock tracking! We’ll be guiding you through all the latest stock developments of the elusive console all week long.
We had a few sporadic drops last week from Very, Studio and Smyths Toys, but as always, those drops took place very suddenly and ended very quickly.
We predict more bundles to be made available from Game next week as well as Amazon, just in time for the launch of Horizon Forbidden West. So stay with us for all the latest updates on PS5 stock, buying tips and which new games to try out on the new Sony console.
