Amazon Prime Day is just a few weeks away. The shopping extravaganza will begin later this month on 21 June and end on 22 June. The online retailer’s annual two-day sale will see savings across Amazon’s entire website, including clothes, tech and toys.

We’ve been speculating on what deals we’ll see make an appearance over the course of the shopping spree on our Prime Day live blog, which we urge you to follow for all the best deals as and when they happen. But what many people want to know has nothing to do with grabbing a bargain at all. Instead, it’s got everything to do with the PlayStation 5.

If you’ve been knees-deep in the PS5 restock ruckus, you’ll know how difficult it is to secure one of Sony’s elusive consoles. Ever since the console was first released in the UK back in November, people have been struggling to buy the console from every retailer under the sun.

The situation has become so dire that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

While we’re expecting lots of gaming peripherals to go on sale, will we get a restock of the PS5 as well? Read on for our predictions for Prime Day 2021.

Will there be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021?

That’s the big question on everyone’s lips. With all the chaos Amazon has endured while trying to keep the PS5 in stock, we think the chances of a Prime Day PS5 drop are pretty slim. Prime Day already puts a large amount of strain on the retailer’s website, with millions of people around the world trying to snap up a bargain.

Gamers consistently crash retailers’ websites whenever there’s a PS5 restock, forcing companies like Game and Very to enforce queues to restrict the load. It’s unlikely that Amazon would want to add to its Prime Day traffic by releasing a bunch of PS5 consoles as well.

An Amazon PS5 restock on 2 June lasted barely 30 minutes before the console sold out, with customers taking to Twitter to complain about error messages and not being able to pay once they went to the checkout.

Instead, we predict that Amazon will have a PS5 drop either in the lead up to Prime Day or after it has finished. One thing we’re more hopeful Amazon will have a sale on, however, is PS5 accessories and PS5 games.

Will the PS5 be discounted on Prime Day 2021?

In our dreams. It’s unlikely that Amazon will even have the PS5 in stock on Prime Day, let alone put it on sale. Amazon has seen such high demand for the console at its regular price that we find it hard to believe that any retailer will lower the price at all.

That said, less in-demand consoles like the Nintendo Switch lite and the Xbox Series S might see reductions. The Switch lite bundle with Minecraft (currently unavailable) was on sale last year, reduced from £179.99 to £124.99.

What PS5 Prime Day deals could we see?

While it’s extremely unlikely that the PS5 will be in stock on Amazon Prime Day, we think it’s more likely that PS5 games, and potentially even some PS5 accessories, will be getting some discounts. Here’s a round-up of a few games and accessories you should keep your eyes on during the two-day event. Many of the PS5 games are already discounted thanks to the Days of Play event.

‘Demon’s Souls’: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

This is one of our top picks for the best PS5 games. A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. In our round-up of the best PS5 games, our reviewer said that “the oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game.”

Buy now

‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon’: Was £49.99, now £34.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Like A Dragon is a blend of turn-based street fighting, weird mini-games and goofy, dialogue-heavy roleplaying in which you’re throwing bicycles at drunk businessmen one moment and carrying out missions for a gang of nappy-wearing adult babies the next. “It defies summary. Knowingly strange and wantonly convoluted, there really isn’t any other game like it,” our reviewer said in our round-up of the best.

Buy now

Sony PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset: £89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. In our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, our reviewer said that it is “made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet.”

Buy now

Seagate 4TB HDD: £84,99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sadly, the PS5 has no expandable storage so you have to invest in an HDD. In our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, our reviewer said that “thanks to its extensive storage capacity, it’s possible to store over 100 PlayStation 4 games so you should never run out of room unless you switch between games very frequently.”

Buy now

When will Prime Day begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are June 21 and June 22, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to gaming and home appliances.

Do you need Amazon Prime to take part in Prime Day 2021?

Sadly, not every Amazon customer can access the Prime Day sale, it’s only for those with a Prime membership, which costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

Subscribers enjoy access to same-day delivery, more than 800,000 free ebooks along with the use of Prime Video and Amazon Music.

If you are already signed up, you’ll automatically be able to shop the sale, but if you’re not and are keen to find huge savings on your favourite brands, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial any time before it begins.

