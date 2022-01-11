Liveupdated1641890523

PS5 stock - live: BT restock is available now – how to get the console today

Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Argos, Currys and more

Alex Lee
Tuesday 11 January 2022 08:42
<p>We’ll let you know the second the PS5 drops today </p>

UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at BT. It could drop at Very and Smyths Toys later this week. Read on for more information.

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with a whopping 53 drops taking place at CurrysPlayStation DirectGameBT and AO. While it’s been a slow start to January, with us only seeing drops at EE, AO and small independent retailers like Ebuyer and The Game Collection, we’re expecting the restocks to start picking up this week as we head further into the month. BT has been the first retailer to restock this week.

Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.

1641890400

What BT PS5 bundles are available?

Here’s a reminder of what’s in stock at BT. There are currently three different options available at the BT Shop. You can get the standalone disc edition console for £449 (Bt.com) – yes, still! And there are also two bundles available.

You can get a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller (£508.99, Bt.com) or a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a pulse 3D 3D wireless headset (£598.98, Bt.com).

The last time BT had a drop, consoles stayed in stock for three whole days. Is it time the retailer finally opened up orders to non-BT Broadband customers?

Buy now from BT

Alex Lee11 January 2022 08:40
1641889541

Who could restock the PS5 today?

Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of console stock tracking. The PS5 is still in stock at BT for any of the last few BT Broadband stragglers who have yet to redeem an access code and cop a PS5.

If you aren’t a BT customer, we’re also hoping to see a restock at Very today. In any case, we’ll be around all day bringing you the live stock updates as they happen. Ready to bag a console? Let’s go hunting.

Alex Lee11 January 2022 08:25
1641834052

Good night from your resident PS5 stock trackers

All righty, we’re signing off for the evening, but for those of you still searching for the elusive console and are with BT Broadband, today is your lucky day! The PS5 is still in stock at BT, including the standalone console.

If you need an access code, you can find one on the MyBT portal. Not with BT? Join us back here tomorrow where we’re hoping to see restocks at Very and Smyths Toys. We’ll catch you all tomorrow morning! 

Buy now from BT

Alex Lee10 January 2022 17:00
1641832234

1641829234

‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’ PS5 review

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of our favourite games of 2021 and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games.

“Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review. “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”.

It’s also on sale at Amazon right now for £49.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Alex Lee10 January 2022 15:40
1641826234

PS5 price UK

As we’re sure you are all aware by now, Sony makes two versions of the PlayStation 5. The PS5 digital edition is priced at £349.99, while the regular PS5, which includes a disc drive, costs £449.99. The latter is the same as the Xbox series X, while the less powerful Xbox series S (which also lacks a disc drive and is less powerful than the PS5’s digital edition) undercuts the digital PS5, at £249.

But many retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo and Ace Studio, like to sell their PS5 stock in bundles. This often means spending more but getting extras like a second controller, a selection of games and other accessories. Bundles tend to be easier to get hold of, but you’ll end up spending more money than when buying the console on its own.

Speaking of which, there are still some bundles in stock at the BT Shop right now.

Buy the PS5 now from BT

Alex Lee10 January 2022 14:50
1641823234

Best PS5 games

The PS5 has amassed a healthy collection of must-play exclusives over its year-long lifespan. If you managed to bag a PS5 this morning, you’ll want to pick some of the best PS5 games below up.

In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”

Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.

Alex Lee10 January 2022 14:00
1641820234

On the hunt for the Xbox series X?

And speaking of the Xbox series X, like the PS5, it’s not in stock anywhere right now. But we have our noses to the ground and are checking its every move over on our Xbox series X restock liveblog.

If you’re searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, head on over for all the news, rumours and latest restock predictions.

Alex Lee10 January 2022 13:10
1641817234

PS5 vs Xbox series X

Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.

“Both the Xbox and the PlayStation are stunning improvements on their previous generation,” he wrote. “Games load in a snap; the graphics, resolution and framerates are beautiful; the worlds look set to be more expansive and detailed than ever.”

To find out his verdict, read his comparison of the PS5 and Xbox series X below.

Alex Lee10 January 2022 12:20
1641814234

When could Currys PS5 stock drop next?

Currys had a whopping eight restocks in December, after it finally ditched its much-disliked (mainly by us) VIP pass draw system earlier that month.

If we use the Xbox series X as an example, which sees restocks from the retailer on a pretty frequent basis, then hopefully PS5 drops at Currys will follow suit. We’re still drawing up a restock profile for the retailer since it moved away from its old system, but we’re hoping for a healthy amount of drops in January.

BT customers, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop.

Buy the PS5 now from BT

Alex Lee10 January 2022 11:30

