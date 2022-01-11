The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock - live: BT restock is available now – how to get the console today
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Argos, Currys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at BT. It could drop at Very and Smyths Toys later this week. Read on for more information.
We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.
But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with a whopping 53 drops taking place at Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO. While it’s been a slow start to January, with us only seeing drops at EE, AO and small independent retailers like Ebuyer and The Game Collection, we’re expecting the restocks to start picking up this week as we head further into the month. BT has been the first retailer to restock this week.
Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
What BT PS5 bundles are available?
Here’s a reminder of what’s in stock at BT. There are currently three different options available at the BT Shop. You can get the standalone disc edition console for £449 (Bt.com) – yes, still! And there are also two bundles available.
You can get a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller (£508.99, Bt.com) or a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a pulse 3D 3D wireless headset (£598.98, Bt.com).
The last time BT had a drop, consoles stayed in stock for three whole days. Is it time the retailer finally opened up orders to non-BT Broadband customers?
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of console stock tracking. The PS5 is still in stock at BT for any of the last few BT Broadband stragglers who have yet to redeem an access code and cop a PS5.
If you aren’t a BT customer, we’re also hoping to see a restock at Very today. In any case, we’ll be around all day bringing you the live stock updates as they happen. Ready to bag a console? Let’s go hunting.
Good night from your resident PS5 stock trackers
All righty, we’re signing off for the evening, but for those of you still searching for the elusive console and are with BT Broadband, today is your lucky day! The PS5 is still in stock at BT, including the standalone console.
If you need an access code, you can find one on the MyBT portal. Not with BT? Join us back here tomorrow where we’re hoping to see restocks at Very and Smyths Toys. We’ll catch you all tomorrow morning!
Subscribe to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you bag a console today? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’ PS5 review
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of our favourite games of 2021 and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
“Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review. “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”.
It’s also on sale at Amazon right now for £49.99 (Amazon.co.uk).
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a flagship blockbuster for the PS5 era – review
Insomniac Games’ family-friendly action-platformer is a technical marvel with a good deal of charm
PS5 price UK
As we’re sure you are all aware by now, Sony makes two versions of the PlayStation 5. The PS5 digital edition is priced at £349.99, while the regular PS5, which includes a disc drive, costs £449.99. The latter is the same as the Xbox series X, while the less powerful Xbox series S (which also lacks a disc drive and is less powerful than the PS5’s digital edition) undercuts the digital PS5, at £249.
But many retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo and Ace Studio, like to sell their PS5 stock in bundles. This often means spending more but getting extras like a second controller, a selection of games and other accessories. Bundles tend to be easier to get hold of, but you’ll end up spending more money than when buying the console on its own.
Speaking of which, there are still some bundles in stock at the BT Shop right now.
Best PS5 games
The PS5 has amassed a healthy collection of must-play exclusives over its year-long lifespan. If you managed to bag a PS5 this morning, you’ll want to pick some of the best PS5 games below up.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, including Deathloop, Hitman and Resident Evil Village
On the hunt for the Xbox series X?
And speaking of the Xbox series X, like the PS5, it’s not in stock anywhere right now. But we have our noses to the ground and are checking its every move over on our Xbox series X restock liveblog.
If you’re searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, head on over for all the news, rumours and latest restock predictions.
All the latest updates on UK Xbox series X stock
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today? Our live tracker brings you UK stock alerts, news and updates from Amazon, AO, Smyths, Very and more
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both the Xbox and the PlayStation are stunning improvements on their previous generation,” he wrote. “Games load in a snap; the graphics, resolution and framerates are beautiful; the worlds look set to be more expansive and detailed than ever.”
To find out his verdict, read his comparison of the PS5 and Xbox series X below.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
When could Currys PS5 stock drop next?
Currys had a whopping eight restocks in December, after it finally ditched its much-disliked (mainly by us) VIP pass draw system earlier that month.
If we use the Xbox series X as an example, which sees restocks from the retailer on a pretty frequent basis, then hopefully PS5 drops at Currys will follow suit. We’re still drawing up a restock profile for the retailer since it moved away from its old system, but we’re hoping for a healthy amount of drops in January.
BT customers, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.