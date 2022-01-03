If the PS5 drops today, you’ll hear about it here (iStock/The Independent)

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January.

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

PS5 stock updates UK When did Game last restock the PS5? Show latest update 1641204056 When did Game last restock the PS5? Game was a huge hitter when it came to PS5 stock in December, with a drop that landed on 23 December lasting a full week. In fact, if you’re browsing the Game website this morning, you might still see the console showing as available to pre-order – but we’ve found that when you click to add it to your basket, a notification appears telling you that it’s out of stock, meaning this impressive supply looks to have finally dried up. We’re crossing our fingers for another week-long restock this month. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 10:00 1641202852 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED If handheld gaming is more your thing, check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” The Nintendo Switch OLED is in stock at multiple retailers right now, including Argos and Very for £309.99. Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 09:40 1641201343 What’s the difference between the two models of PS5? While we’re waiting for consoles to land, let’s remind ourselves exactly what you get with the two options. Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies. The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 09:15 1641199831 Welcome back, PS5 hunters Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another day (and in fact, year!) of console hunting. We’ll be honest, January isn’t having the strongest of starts, as we can’t currently see the console in stock right now – but as December was one of the strongest months for stock on record, we’ve got high hopes that things will improve. We’ve got our eyes on Game and Currys, both of which had stock last week. Stick with us, and we’ll alert you of any availability throughout the day. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 08:50 Newer 1 / 2 Older

