PS5 stock UK - live: Very restock available now with Game predicted to drop next
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Very. It appears to still be in stock at Smyths Toys in stores nationwide, with Game predicted to drop next. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. As we head further into February, will things start to pick up again? There wasn’t a single restock at all last week, but we’re hoping that will change today.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Is the PS5 still in stock at Very?
The PS5 seems to be coming in and out of stock intermittently – not Very’s finest hour or its smoothest drop if we’re honest. Our best advice is to keep refreshing the page.
If stock still doesn’t appear after a while, it might mean that the retailer just had a small allocation of consoles this time round. We’re used to seeing Very restocks last a good few hours, but it did ditch the waiting room this time so that may be why stock (if it even has) already run out.
The PS5 is now in stock at Very
Finally! PS5 consoles are starting to arrive at even more retailers.
Very PS5 stock is now live! The retailer has both the disc and digital edition consoles available, as well as bundles.
One option is a PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller for ££579.97 (Very.co.uk). Most of the bundles come with Forbidden West.
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog, where we’ve made it our mission to get every single one of you a next-gen console.
Smyths Toys has reportedly been receiving digital edition shipments since 4 February, with stores dropping at various different times. Today is reported to be your last chance to secure one. But which retailer will be next to restock online? We’ve got our eye on Game this morning. Stick with us, we’ll be here all day bringing you the latest intel.
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today. While it’s been quiet on the PS5 front, we’re expecting some more stock drops throughout the week. We’re keeping a particularly close eye on Game as we’re expecting a new drop from the retaier soon.
Game have been particularly good when it comes to bundles to help deter scalpers and they tend to be easier to get a hold. If you’re happy to get some extras like a new controller or a game included then it can be a good way to get your hands on a new console.
We’ll be back tomorrow for all things PS5-related, see you then!
‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ sneak preview
Another big console exclusive we’re excited about for the PS5 is Ghostwire: Tokyo, from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda.
In Ghostwire: Tokyo, a paranormal event causes the citizens of the Japanese city to disappear in a mysterious fog and otherworldly spirits to invade. Players will explore the abandoned streets of Japan’s capital as they fight these paranormal threats using a blend of psychic abilities and conjured weaponry.
The game has been given an official release date of 25 March 2022. If you want to find out more about Ghostwire, we were given a sneak peek at some early Ghostwire:Tokyo footage ahead of release.
New details about Playstation exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo revealed
The PS5 exclusive is one of 2022’s most intriguing new titles. Here’s what we know about its gameplay, story and more
Rockstar Games officially confirms it is working on GTA 6
If you missed the news last week, Rockstar Games made an official announcement that is is currently working on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. In a blog post titled “Grand Theft Auto Community Update” on the company’s website, Rockstar revealed its plans for another GTA release: “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.
“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.
“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.
“On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”
Read everything we know about Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto title.
GTA 6 is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games (finally)
The highly rumoured next instalment in the GTA franchise has finally been confirmed Rockstar North. Here’s everything we know so far
Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and we can’t wait to get our hands on the game.
The action RPG was developed in collaboration with George RR Martin and from the early looks of the game, it promises to be just as demanding as previous FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.
Elden Ring will be released on the PS5, as well as the Xbox series X, Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PC on 25 February. Read everything we know about Elden Ring in our explainer.
Everything we know so far about George RR Martin’s Elden Ring game
‘Elden Ring’ from the Dark Souls makers is one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Here’s how to pre-order your copy of George RR Martin’s new game
PS5 headset
Needing some accessories now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful.
“It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.”
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
