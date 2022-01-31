The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Game and Smyths could restock this week – what to know
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Argos, Very, Smyths and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Smyths Toys this week. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in 2022, demand for the console is still high. January has been one of the slowest months for restocks on record, but we have seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT , Amazon, Very and AO. As we head into February, will things start to pick up again? Ever optimistic, we’re hoping to see more regular drops from retailers.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Who hasn’t restocked the PS5 this month?
It’s the final day of the month and three of the biggest retailers still haven’t dropped Sony’s next-gen console, and we’re not sure if they ever will. You already know who one of those retailers are – Smyths Toys – but who are the other two?
John Lewis & Partners and Asda. We’re not entirely surprised by this outcome, however. Drops at John Lewis and Asda are already pretty infrequent, and when the retailers do drop, restocks barely last five minutes.
So if we discount those two, the only real let down this month has been Smyths Toys. Although we’re pretty disappointed with the restocks this month as a whole. To quote Maths teacher Mrs. Graham, “I’m not angry, just disappointed”. It’s been a barren wasteland out there.
When could the PS5 drop at Smyths Toys?
Smyths Toys hasn’t had a PS5 restock since Thursday 16 December, when it dropped consoles in-store at 8am. That’s a whopping six and a half weeks ago, so it’s well due another drop. Could it be this week? Potentially!
Six weeks is the longest gap between restocks we’ve ever seen at Smyths Toys. The retailer usually drops consoles once every 3-4 weeks, but it’s not the only retailer who’s had issues receiving consoles this month, as we all know.
The website still says that it expects more stock to arrive in February, and we think that this could be the week it does. It used to favour Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but has recently been dropping stock on a Thursday and Friday. It has also dropped on a Monday before, so it’s anyone’s guess as to when we could expect a restock.
How to get a PS5 in-store at Game
Getting a standalone PS5 console from Game is hard, but not impossible. The retailer pretty much only sells bundles during its nationwide drops online, but if you’re lucky, you could pick up a standalone console in-store and be done with all those extra games and accessories.
We’d advise checking this Twitter list, where all the regional Game stores have been compiled together. Each store sends out a tweet whenever it has more PS5s available to pick up then and there. Although, it doesn’t look like any branches have posted anything about PS5 stock recently...
Could Game restock the PS5 this week?
Last week, Game updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 18 February, indicating that the retailer could restock the console either this week or next week.
For those new to console hunting (who wants to start a campaign to recognise it as a sport so we can get it into the Olympics?), release date basically means dispatch date, with the retailer dropping consoles 1-2 weeks before that stated date.
It also pretty much only ever restocks on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, so keep your eyes peeled for a restock tomorrow morning. The retailer sells several bundles, which can all be viewed below.
Who could restock the PS5 this week?
Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another day of PS5 stock tracking action! There was a point last week when we genuinely thought it was going to be our first (since starting this blog) where no retailers dropped the elusive console.
Alas, Currys did just that and saved us from having to deliver the torturous news. This week, however, could prove much better. We’ve got our eye on Game and Smyths Toys this week, and we’ll tell you why exactly this morning. Stay tuned and we’ll walk you through all the latest stock updates, PS5 news and more. Let’s go huntin’.
