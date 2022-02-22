The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Amazon and Argos could restock this morning – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Game, Smyths Toys, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Argos this morning and Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.
Now that Horizon Forbidden West has finally been released, it has never been a better time to get your hands on a PS5 to experience one of Playstation’s most impressive-looking games yet. But that’s easier said than done.
While this year looks to be a promising one for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 causing huge hype around the console, it’s never been more difficult to get your hands on a PS5.
Over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022 demand for the console is still high. While last week was a pretty successful one in terms of stock drops, this is still turning out to be the worst month for restocks.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
When was the last AO PS5 restock?
AO last had a PS5 restock on 18 February when it restocked its collection of bundles (no Horizon Forbidden West ones though). All the bundles are still available to view on the retailer’s website, but the high demand message is currently in place, so you can’t actually buy any of them.
We don’t expect the retailer to restock again until March, but this is a tricky one to predict drops at, and even more difficult to secure stock from.
Could Amazon PS5 stock drop today?
The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account is predicting that an Amazon restock could take place this morning or tomorrow morning, but we’re going to put our neck on the line here and say that it’s more likely to take place tomorrow than today.
We started tracking PS5 stock drops in May 2021, and since then, Amazon has only ever restocked the console on a Tuesday twice. As for Wednesday? Eleven times. The data suggests that a Wednesday restock is more likely than a Tuesday drop.
Argos PS5 stock could be about to drop
The “Add to trolley” button has gone live on the Argos website, hinting that a restock could take place this morning, if it hasn’t already started. It tends to set consoles live in the dead of the night at around 1am, but you won’t be able to check out with the PS5 in your basket until around 6am and beyond.
Most stock goes live between 8am and 10am, and is frequently available in-store for click and collect, rather than delivery. Frustratingly, Argos drops take place on a region by region basis, so you won’t be able to see if the PS5 is already live in your region until it is.
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Our mission? To bag you all a PS5 sometime this week.
PS5 stock tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today. We’re still hopeful that we could see plenty more stock being released to coincide with Horizon Forbidden West (and perhaps even a few bundles withthe upcoming Elden Ring? We can only dream).
We’ll be keeping a close eye on Argos, Amazon and Playstation Direct this week based on previous stock release patterns but we won’t rule anything out. We saw plenty of bundles released last Friday from Game, AO, Currys and Scan so we’d be happy to be pleasantly surprised if more PS5s become available.
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow to help you get your hands on a PS5, so stay tuned!
February has been a particularly busy month for game releases and with the upcoming Elden Ring, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on a PS5.
Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out earlier this month that combines parkour with the survival-horror genre.
In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments.
“Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.”
Read our review of Dying Light 2 in full to find out more.
Dying Light 2 review: Parkour survival horror breathes new life into zombie games
‘Dying Light 2’ is a survival horror game that takes its unique traversal to new heights. We review its story, gameplay, performance and more
Could we see another drop from Smyths Toys soon?
Smyths Toys PS5 bundles are usually very popular and tend to sell quickly after they go live on the store page. They’re one of the few retailers that tend to have a large supply at local retailers, so they are always worth checking to make sure that there may be a PS5 kicking around in your local store.
The last time we saw a stock drop from Smyths Toys was 17 February and the retailer tends to restock on a semi-regular basis so it might be a while before we have any news from them.
At the beginning of the month, they released a large number of PS5 consoles incrementally across a number of their local stores. If you want to be one of the lucky few to get your hands on one, then the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores.
We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK.
Amazon stock predicted early this week
According to Twitter account “PS5StockAlertUK” we can expect a stock drop from Amazon early this week. In the post, the dates that are given are between 22-23 February between 8am and 9:30am.
The last stock we saw from the retailer was on 19 January earlier this year, so we’re hoping this means that we can expect a number of different bundles to be made available.
Everything we know about ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first announced all the way back in 2019 to coincide with the release of the upcoming Rise of Skywalker film, but as we’ve come to expect from video games these days, due to frequent delays it was pushed back to “Spring 2022”.
But thankfully, on 20 January 2022, a new trailer was released, confirming that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would arrive on Tuesday 5 April 2022.
Want to know more? Read our explainer on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga below.
‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ release date and characters revealed
‘The Skywalker Saga’ is the biggest Lego game to date. Here’s how you can pre-order it from Amazon, Argos, Game and more
