PS5 UK stock - live: Could Horizon Forbidden West bundles restock again this week?
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Argos, Currys and more
Now that Horizon Forbidden West has finally been released, now is one of the best times to get your hands on a PS5 to see one of Playstation’s most impressive-looking games yet.
This year looks to be a promising one for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 causing huge hype around the console. But how difficult is it to get your hands on a PS5 right now?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022 demand for the console is still high. There were only four restocks last week from Smyths Toys, Very, ShopTo and Studio. But we’re ever optimistic and are hoping that our fortunes are set to change this morning.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Everything we know about ‘Gran Turismo 7'
It’s been 25 years since Gran Turismo arrived on the circuit and the latest instalment, Gran Turismo 7, is set to be the biggest one yet.
With over 420 cars to choose from and 90 race tracks, Polyphony Digital is pulling out all of the stops to make it the best racing experience on Playstation.
Gran Turismo 7 will be released on 4 March 2022 so there’s plenty of time to get your pre-orders in. Read our full article on everything we know about Gran Turismo 7.
Gran Turismo 7 release date, pre-order and everything you need to know
Gran Turismo 7 car list - over 420 different cars to appear in the game
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ review for the PS5
We saw plenty of bundles being released last week, from Game, AO, Currys and Scan. almost all of them including the newly released Horizon Forbidden West. We’re expecting a few more bundles to drop this week alongside the Playstation exclusive.
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
And we’re back! It looks like stock was made available last night at ShopTo and if you managed to get your hands on one, then congratulations! But it looks like they have now sold out.
Not to worry, we’ll be on hand to guide you through all the latest PS5 stock developments as they happen. Stay with us for all the latest news, buying guides and reviews to help you with your brand new Sony console.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust.
