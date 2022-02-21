Where will the PS5 stock be available next? (Independent)

Now that Horizon Forbidden West has finally been released, now is one of the best times to get your hands on a PS5 to see one of Playstation’s most impressive-looking games yet.

This year looks to be a promising one for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 causing huge hype around the console. But how difficult is it to get your hands on a PS5 right now?

Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022 demand for the console is still high. There were only four restocks last week from Smyths Toys, Very, ShopTo and Studio. But we’re ever optimistic and are hoping that our fortunes are set to change this morning.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

