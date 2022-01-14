PS5 UK stock - live: BT restock continues as Very and Smyths could drop next
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Amazon, BT, Currys and more
Update: PS5 Stock is still available for BT customers with a unique voucher code.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been much slower in restocks, we saw plenty of drops take place in December during the lead-up to Christmas from retailers including Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive Playstations, as well as providing details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
New PS5 stock predicted to drop at Argos 25-28 January
We’re seeing credible predictions about imminent stock availability from Argos in two week’s time.
Twitter account @PS5StockAlertUK has stated that there will be availability for both disc and digital versions of the console and will likely be appearing online at 8am between 25 - 28 January for click and collect.
Make sure you get those dates in your diaries.
Can PS5 storage be expanded?
After almost a year, Sony is letting gamers expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £175 (Currys.co.uk).
“A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review. “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.”
Want an external PS5 SSD? Take a look at our best PS5 accessories for our top pick.
Can you order a PS5 from Playstation Direct?
Customers can order a PS5 directly from Sony through the PS Direct site. We saw plenty of stock drops in December to make up for the Christmas demand but nothing yet in January.
When Playstation Direct does have stock available, customers will receive a unique ID in the waiting room to help deter scalpers, so it’s a good one to keep an eye on.
Should you get the Sony 3D pulse headset?
One of the bundles available from the BT store includes an extra controller and the pulse 3D wireless headset for £598.98. If you want to make use of the PS5’s 3D audio capabilities then the headset is a great option.
Our reviewer said: “Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you.”
Read the full review in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories
PS5 stock tracker, logging on
Morning everyone and welcome back to the Playstation 5 stock tracker. We’ll be keeping you all posted about any developments. There’s still plenty of bundles available over at BT, which have been there for most of the week, but we’ll be keeping an eye on some of the other retailers that don’t require you to have an access code to see if they are likely to make any moves soon.
Live blog signing off
And so we reach the end of another very quiet day for PS5 restocks. While consoles remain available at BT, no other retailer has announced a restock today, and we can’t say with certainty when more consoles will arrive.
As ever, we’ll be back again tomorrow and you’ll read about the very latest UK PS5 restocking news here as soon as we have it.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Best PS5 games
Congrats to anyone who managed to buy the PS5 at BT today. With the console now on its way, you’re probably going to want to buy some games to go with your new machine. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT
BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
