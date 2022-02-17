The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock tracker - live: Game could restock bundles soon – what to know
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 has sold out at Smyths Toys. Could it drop at Game next? Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. February has also been pretty slow. There were only four restocks last week from Smyths Toys, Very, ShopTo and Studio. But we’re ever optimistic and are hoping that our fortunes are set to change this morning.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
People shopping in-store at Smyths Toys were more successful than those shopping online
Although the Smyths Toys restock earlier this afternoon only lasted a few minutes, according to @PS5StockAlertUK’s mentions, it seems like those who went in-store were more successful. Popping in to the local is apparently still the way to go when it comes to Smyths Toys restocks.
Best ‘Elden Ring’ pre-order deals
Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games this year thanks to its open world gameplay, updated combat and rich, detailed story.
If, like us, you want to find the best deal ahead of its launch on 25 February, we have the full rundown on where to buy Elden Ring, based on your hardware of choice.
Below, you’ll find a round-up of the best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Thank us later.
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ PS5 release date
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first announced all the way back in 2019 to coincide with the release of the upcoming Rise of Skywalker film, but as we’ve come to expect from video games these days, due to frequent delays it was pushed back to “Spring 2022”.
But thankfully, on 20 January 2022, a new trailer was released, confirming that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would arrive on Tuesday 5 April 2022.
Want to know more? Have a read of our explainer below.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X?
If you struggled to cop a PS5 from Smyths Toys this morning and still want a next-gen console, you’re in luck!
Microsoft’s next-gen console, the Xbox series X, is currently in stock at Smyths Toys and Asda right now as part of the Xbox All Access programme. Want to know how to get it? Head on over to our Xbox series X live stock tracker.
PS5 VR2 news
We still have yet to see the PS5 VR2 headset with our own two eyes, but it’s definitely coming.
At CES in January, Sony announced the name of its next-gen virtual reality headset for the PS5, unsurprisingly calling it the PlayStation VR2, the headset has 4K graphics with HDR, a 110-degree field-of-view and an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. Frame rates of up to 120Hz promise smooth visuals as well.
Integrated cameras track your movement and your relative position to your environment, and there’s also eye tracking, headset feedback (yes, haptic feedback in the headset itself), 3D audio, and a new PS VR2 sense controller promising deeper immersion.
Sony also announced an exclusive game for the VR headset, called Horizon Call of the Mountain. Sadly there’s no news yet on when the game or the new headset will be available, or what the price will be, but you can read all the news and rumours in our PS5 VR2 round-up article below.
When was the last Argos PS5 restock?
PS5 restocks at Argos are difficult to predict and, sadly, consoles are just as difficult to secure. The retailer last restocked the PS5 on Friday 21 January, and we usually see Argos restock once every three to four weeks.
Argos is one of the retailers where we usually rely on the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account. It apparently has moles in the system, leaking it information whenever Argos hubs get more shipments in. We’re hoping to see another drop this week or next.
Drops tend to take place region by region, with consoles going live at around 6am on the Argos website. It’s usually recommended to head in-store if you’re having issues with the website, but we’ll get into the nitty gritty of that when Argos actually drops stock.
When was the last Currys PC World PS5 restock?
Currys used to use a horrible VIP pass draw system to dish out consoles to its customers. It sounded great in theory, but not great in practice.
It essentially meant that anyone hunting for the console after June weren’t able to get a PS5 from the retailer at all. And that’s because it closed the pass draw to new entrants early that month, but continued to send out invitations to buy the console all the way up to 2 December.
Thankfully, that system had been done away with in late December, and we ended up seeing seven restocks at the retailer before and after Christmas. The last drop took place on 28 January, and we’re hopeful for another drop this month, too.
Upcoming PS5 games
Managed to pick up a PS5 at Smyths Toys this morning? It’s never been a better time to secure one, with loads of new upcoming PS5 games on the horizon. Here are the ones launching this February:
- King of Fighters XV, 17 February (£49.99, Very.co.uk)
- Truck Driver: Premium Edition, 22 February (£55.99, Amazon.co.uk)
- YouTuber’s Life 2, 22 February (£24.99, Game.co.uk)
- Martha Is Dead, 24 February (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk)
- Call of the Sea, 25 February (£27.85, Base.com)
- Elden Ring, 25 February (£54.99, Game.co.uk)
- GRID Legends, 25 February (£79.99, Playstation.com)
- Monark, 25 February (£48.69, Amazon.co.uk)
- Tormented Souls, 25 February (£23.29, Base.com)
And, of course, Horizon Forbidden West is launching on the PS5 tomorrow. There’s an excellent pre-order deal still available, too.
