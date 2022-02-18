Buy now £180, Devonduvets.com

Sizes available: Single, double, king, super king, emperor, EU single, EU double, EU king

Single, double, king, super king, emperor, EU single, EU double, EU king Type: Wool

Wool Depth: 5cm

5cm Warranty: 5-year guarantee

5-year guarantee Rating: 7/10

First impressions

The Devon Duvets topper comes folded in a huge bag and it’s reassuringly heavy. Unpacking it, it has a lovely squish to it, while still feeling substantial. It’s a bit of an effort getting it onto our king size bed to be honest, but we managed it.

We secured the topper in place using the elasticated straps, which loop over the mattress itself to keep it in place. And at this point we have to say it is definitely luxuriously thick for a natural-fibre topper. It also feels like it’s not going anywhere fast – the fillings bounce back nicely when we touch them.

The casing is so soft we kind of want to snuggle up right onto it. The brushed-cotton texture also means it doesn’t slip around on the bed. Alas, we put the fitted sheet over the top and get excited for the night’s sleep ahead.

Design

The wool at Devon Duvets is traceable 100 per cent British wool from sheep in Devon and the South West. It’s responsibly sourced and sustainable, using traditional sheering techniques to acquire the wool. Then it’s used in its pure form in Devon Duvets’ toppers – no bleaches or chemicals are used, and no bonding agents. This means it’s totally nasty free and eco friendly.

The brand says it chose wool as it disperses the heat rather than letting it sink into the mattress. This is great if you have a mattress that reflects heat back up to you, such as a foam mattress, which often causes overheating. The wool in this topper has also been hand teased and needled. Apparently, this means it won’t clump and doesn’t slide about or need too much shaking up.

Even the casing on the topper is natural, made from 100 per cent brushed cotton. It’s made in a mill that has Okeo-tex certification, which means there are no harmful chemicals used in its processes.

The Devon Duvet team makes all its toppers by hand in its Devon workshop and even hand package them in reusable packaging. It’d be hard to find a more eco-friendly topper.

All this should mean that yes, your mattress is more comfortable and you sleep better, but also you’ve not had much impact on the environment. We like the sound of that. Plus, it comes in a huge range of sizes, so you’re almost sure to find your mattress size in the mix.

Care

Caring for the topper sounds simple. Devon Duvets say to turn the topper regularly and to use both sides. If you’d like to give it a freshen up, the brand suggests you hang it outside for while. You can also spot clean the topper, but we think you’re best not trying to chuck it in the washing machine.

The results

We are still impressed with the Devon Duvets topper. We definitely notice a difference from our mattress. It’s got a nice squish to it without it feeling like you’re sinking into the void.

As for temperature regulation, also a two-thumbs-up rating. Personally, we don’t tend to overheat anyway, but our very fussy co-tester does and even they said they reckoned they were kept cooler at night. That being said we weren’t cold – just that right kind of toasty, “mmm bed is nice and warm and I never want to leave” feeling.

Did it provide a huge amount of support? Probably not if we’re honest and it’s definitely not an orthopaedic aid. Those with back complaints better look elsewhere. That being said, it did bounce back nicely and we didn’t feel like we were stuck refluffing it every morning to knock it back into shape.

The verdict: Devon Duvets wool mattress topper

We really rated this wool topper. The eco-friendly, natural vibe appealed to us and the temperature-regulation properties sold it to our frankly sceptical co-tester. We felt gently supported as we drifted off to sleep. And really, what more can you ask for?