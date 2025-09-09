Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Like most people, I’m always chasing a better night’s sleep, and it seems the internet has found the answer: Premier Inn’s luxury pillows. After going viral on TikTok, these pillows became an overnight sensation, causing sales to surge and nearly 6,000 pairs sold in just one week. Naturally, I had to find out what all the fuss was about.

These pillows promise the kind of comfort you usually only get in a hotel: soft, supportive, and surprisingly affordable. They're filled with a plush, down-like synthetic fiber that’s both breathable and hypoallergenic, designed to stay fluffy night after night. They also come in soft or firm options, and each pair includes quilted, zip-on protectors, which are machine washable for easy care.

It’s no wonder they’ve earned rave reviews but I wanted to test them out because, let’s face it, we're all looking for ways to recreate that calm, rested “holiday feeling” at home. If you really want to commit to the hotel-like vibe in your own home, Premier Inn also sells the exact mattresses it uses in its chain of rooms. The idea of turning your bedroom into a five-star sleep zone has never been more tempting. Keep reading for my honest verdict.

How I tested

I tested the TikTok viral Premier Inn pillows ( Premier Inn )

I tested these pillows over many nights of sleep, focusing on three main things:

Support: I lay down in my usual sleep position and checked if my neck, head, and shoulders felt properly aligned without strain.

I lay down in my usual sleep position and checked if my neck, head, and shoulders felt properly aligned without strain. Comfort: I pressed into the pillow with my hand and my head to see if the firmness felt right for me, neither too hard nor too soft.

I pressed into the pillow with my hand and my head to see if the firmness felt right for me, neither too hard nor too soft. Motion: I moved around as I normally would in bed to see if the pillow kept its shape and support throughout the night.

Eva Waite-Taylor is the Global IndyBest Editor and oversees all shopping content. She has tried and tested many products, including mattresses, rugs, and other TikTok viral products like Labubus, so you can trust her when it comes to finding products that actually live up to their purpose.