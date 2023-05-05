This small but mighty Dodow sleep aid has been helping us nod off

The first thing we noticed about Dodow’s sleep aid is how compact and lightweight it is – the slimline circular shape is only 9cm x 9cm x 1.8cm in size. Because of that, the device can be easily transported between different parts of the bedroom, around the house and when travelling away from home. We also found it appealing that Dodow didn’t take up much space on our bedside table or have an overpowering presence aesthetically. Plus, it’s battery powered, so there are no pesky wires. There were batteries included with our model too.

The way Dodow works is that it has a metronome light system that is designed to lull you to sleep. There are two settings of eight minutes and 20 minutes, depending on how long you’d like to use Dodow. On the base is a simple visual guide, outlining that, to turn the Dodow on for eight minutes, you need to press its top once, and twice to select the 20-minute session. This was pleasing, as the straightforward setup uses zero brainpower. So far, so easy.

After we’d been reading in bed, we tapped the top of the Dodow and watched the blue light start to glow onto our bedroom ceiling. As instructed, we synced the rhythm of our breathing with the light’s pulse. You are supposed to inhale as the light expands and exhale as it shrinks in again, and we found we started doing this quite naturally.

This sleep aid device offers a mindful experience if you’re a fan of meditation. As we focused on following the light’s movement and breathing calmly, we found our mind began to empty. Although, at first, we’d set the timer for 20 minutes, we fell asleep within that time and woke up impressed.

We are prone to waking up several times in the night and struggle to get back to sleep when busy life-admin thoughts fill our head. As we kept Dodow close by, on the bedside table, during nights when we found it tricky to drift off again, the device was very useful. The combination of it being so simple to use and offering an easy mind-clearing exercise meant Dodow helped us fall asleep.

We also found Dodow useful for our kids, when they were struggling to sleep or just needed to relax ahead of bedtime. Plus, we took the Dodow away on overnight trips, with the sleep aid fitting neatly into a small bag.

While we didn’t fall asleep within minutes each time, whenever we used Dodow, it was a valuable calming exercise. As such, the device has become our go-to for sleep support.