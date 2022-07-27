Buy now £3,399, Brookandwilde.com

Rating: 9/10

9/10 Sizes: Double, king, super king

Double, king, super king Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Rotate or turn: No

No Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Sleep trial: 100 nights

Design and materials

We already mentioned those 14 layers in the perla – now let’s check them out from top to bottom. The first layer is the silk-infused cover. Silk is a pure natural at temperature regulating, so a big tick here. It’s also pretty fancy, with a wave texture making it feel even more luxurious – so that’s another tick.

Just underneath this silk layer is the breathable mattress cover. It’s made from a low-friction material to stop the silk above and the cashmere underneath from wearing out. We didn’t test this for quite long enough to see if this worked, but we were impressed that Brook + Wilde has this attention to detail.

Under the mattress cover is a layer of cashmere wool. Cashmere is one of the softest fibres in the world, and this will be the first impression you get of the mattress before all the other layers kick it. What’s also great about cashmere is that it’s a great temperature regulator, keeping you warm in winter and cool in the summer. It also wicks away sweat – a bit gross, yes, but necessary, especially in the summer months.

Read more: We reviewed the Hypnos wool origin 6 mattress and it’s one of the best we’ve tried

Underneath the fancy cashmere is a blend of natural fibres, including pure wool, alpaca, bamboo and more cashmere. This is primarily a comfort layer but it’s also going to keep your body temperature just so.

The next layer is airstream memory wool. This is a wool-like high-tech fabric that contains keratin, which remembers your shape when you’re sleeping. A bonus to this is that it’s a sustainable fabric, unlike some memory foams used in other mattresses. What you’ll feel as you lie on your mattress is that slight sink and cocoon feeling.

Under this layer are the 1,000 pocket springs for support and movement isolation, and beneath that another layer of memory wool. There is then zoned lumbar support, which means the mattress supports your body in all the right places to relieve pressure points like our hips and shoulders.

Read more: With a whopping seven layers, the Simba hybrid mattress suits all sleepers

From here we have an “encapsulated” layer, which is essentially a strengthening layer. And then we go into two layers of 2,000 micro springs, which sandwich a layer of 2,000 pocket springs. These will provide support as you sleep, help with movement isolation and mean you wake up ache free.

Finally, there’s a high-density base layer, which provides the solid foundations for everything else, and is non-slip underneath.

Comfort and performance

Oh, the perla was comfy, verrry comfy. From an initial swish of a hand over the top layer, we could tell this is a premium mattress. Even the delivery guys stood back to admire it!

It’s also solid – it’s a beast to move, so let the delivery guys work their magic. Those 14 layers pack a punch and it feels durable, that’s for sure. It’s also incredibly thick – you’re going to need to invest in extra-deep fitted sheets if you have this mattress.

Read more: The Emma original mattress is the bed-in-a-box Goldilocks would love

We went for the medium tension on our mattress, but you can pick from soft, medium or firm. Brook + Wilde estimates its medium is a 5 out of 10 on the tension scale, while the firm is a 7 out of 10. We’d agree with that. As we laid back, we initially sank in – but not so far that we felt swallowed whole by the perla. Our co-tester, who prefers a very firm mattress, said they found the medium slightly on the soft side. If you like a firmer mattress, then you should definitely go for the firm option.

We found a night’s sleep on the perla dreamy. We were gently supported, and woke with no aches or pains. We also found that despite our co-tester wiggling around next to us, we couldn’t feel them. This meant our quality of sleep was much better than we had been having, and we felt more rested in the morning.

The verdict: Brook + Wilde the perla mattress

There’s no two ways about it, the perla is a luxurious mattress. It combines the finest in natural fibres with high-tech materials to deliver a sumptuous night’s sleep. The gentle comfort will soothe aching bodies and tired minds. If your budget will stretch, it’s a fantastic option.