Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Aeyla’s Mela weighted blanket is a tonic for restless nights

We put this trendy throw’s sleep-aid claims to the test

Sponsored content by
Daisy Lester
Tuesday 30 January 2024 10:30
<p>The blanket is available in two sizes and four weights, so you can find a version that’s right for you </p>

The blanket is available in two sizes and four weights, so you can find a version that’s right for you

(iStock/The Independent)

From technologically advanced mattresses to silk pillowcases and supportive toppers, the sleep industry is booming, as we all strive for a better night’s kip.

Amassing somewhat of a cult following in recent years, weighted blankets are among the latest and trendiest sleep aids. With cited benefits ranging from a reduction in anxiety and stress to helping with restlessness, myriad poor sleepers swear by them come bedtime.

First introduced by occupational therapists in the 1960s to help those with behavioural disorders and autism, the blankets were designed to put pressure on patients, which can increase the production of serotonin in the body, helping you feel happy and calm.

Experts refer to this as “deep-pressure therapy” – the sensory input delivered through hugging, squeezing and touching, which weighted blankets are intended to mimic.

The benefits have only become known among consumers recently, with the blankets and their relaxing effect now hitting the mainstream. Ever since we tried one from leading brand Aeyla (formally known as Mela), we haven’t looked back.

Related stories

Best mattress 2024: Memory foam, pocket sprung and hybrid models tested by experts
How we test mattresses at IndyBest
Best duvets 2024: Down and synthetic fillings, tried and tested
Best pillows 2024: Tried and tested for a great night’s sleep, from memory foam to feather-filled
Best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and comfort stress

How we tested the Aeyla Mela weighted blanket

The brand says its blankets encourage a deeper and more restorative sleep, so we put these claims to the test, cocooning ourselves both at night and on lazy sofa-Sundays. Considering the comfort, pressure and relaxation offered, here’s why Aeyla’s blanket is worth the money.

Aeyla Mela weighted blanket, standard

Mela .jpg
  • Weights available: 4kg, 5.5kg, 7kg, 9kg
  • Sizes: Single, double, king
  • Removable cover included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Relaxing
    • Cocooning
    • Insulating
  • Take note
    • Can get a little hot during warm evenings
    • Some might feel too confined

Aeyla recommends choosing a weighted blanket that’s around 10 per cent of your body weight. Helpfully, the brand offers four different options (4kg, 5.5kg, 7kg and 9kg) as well as three sizes (single, double and king), making it easy to find the right blanket for you (take a look at the full range of sizes and weights at Aeyla.co.uk).

As well as giving a portion of sales to charity, the brand offers a 30-day trial, so, if you don’t get on with the blanket, you can return it for free (some unwanted blankets are donated to homeless charities). In terms of cost, Aeyla’s offer is cheaper than Simba’s pricey orbit blanket but a bit more than budget options such as those offered by Silentnight.

Design and features

Arriving neatly in a box, the removable cover and inner blanket come packed separately. You attach the two by tying the blanket to loops inside the cover, which is a little fiddly and time-consuming. However, once complete, we saw the benefits of such a system, as the blanket was securely prevented from bunching up, and remained flat despite the weight. There was also a useful brochure that gave us tips on how to get a better night’s slumber.

Read more: Best eye masks that block out light

The inner blanket is composed of anti-rustle glass pellets (a popular hypoallergenic material), which give the blanket weight and helps mould it to your shape. The pellets are evenly placed in fixed positions throughout the blanket, so the weight is distributed smoothly. The blanket’s 100 per cent cotton shell is designed to be extra breathable, too, allowing for plenty of airflow.

Some weighted blankets don’t come with a cover, making them harder to wash, but Aeyla’s has a handy removable layer that can go in the machine. One side of it is made from cotton and the other from soft, recycled polyester. This textured side has an almost velvet feel to it. Our only qualm is the aesthetic – some might not like the silvery-grey hue that has the potential to look a little plain and dull against your decor.

Comfort and performance

When it came to trying the blanket out in bed, we weren’t disappointed. Moulding to the contours of our body, we immediately felt cocooned by it. The pressure from the glass pellets gave us the feeling of sinking deeper into the mattress, and, while it took some getting used to, by the second week we felt a noticeable difference. We found we woke up fewer times throughout the night and felt more secure, relaxed and calm when nodding off. The blanket also proved to be a comforting godsend during a hungover sofa day.

Read more: Best silk pillowcases for silky-smooth hair

Of course, if you’re not the biggest fan of hugs, the blanket might not have the desired effect. We felt cuddled (verging on swaddled), and truly comforted. When our partner tried it out, however, they didn’t like the feeling of being so enveloped.

We also had no complaints about the glass-pellet design, which kept the blanket in shape and flat throughout the night with no bunching up. The fixed distribution meant the blanket’s weight spread completely evenly over our body.

Trying out the blanket both under and without our duvet, it does get a little hot when sleeping with the two layers during the warmer months. However, come winter, it’s a stellar way to get cosy and stay warm at night. We’ve even forgone turning on the central heating some evenings, thanks to Aeyla’s insulating layer.

During warmer nights, we slept with it as a single layer and benefited from its cooling design. There’s also a chill eucalyptus cover, made with eucalyptus silk and designed specifically for hot sleepers, available on the website.

  1. £88 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Aeyla weighted blanket

Poor sleepers who are prone to disruptive nights; suffer from stress or anxiety; or simply want to feel calmer and more relaxed come bedtime will all benefit from Aeyla’s weighted blanket. We found the brand’s sleep aid to be comforting and cosy – helping us on our way to a night of deeper and less-restless sleep. Plus, it’s warm and insulating during cold evenings when you don’t wish to ramp up the central heating. While we wouldn’t go so far as to call it “restorative”, we woke up feeling more refreshed and went to sleep feeling soothed – it’s safe to say it’s now one of our night-time necessities.

For the best night’s sleep, team your weighted blanket with a brand new pillow or mattress

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£100 off all bookings over £1000 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off everything in the app - ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in