Aldi’s 14ft swimming pool is back in time for the UK heatwave

After weeks of willing summer to arrive, hot weather is finally upon us – and if you’re looking for a way to keep your cool during the heatwave, Aldi has just the solution.

Elevating your garden setup for 2023, the budget supermarket has brought back its giant swimming pool – a must-have for the warmer months.

Hailing from the cult Specialbuys aisle (home to everything from hanging egg chairs to beauty dupes), the pool’s 14ft size leaves room for the entire family, while the rattan exterior adds a stylish touch.

Costing £299.99, it’s complete with cover, maintenance kit and repair patch, helping to make it an investment for many summers to come.

Whether you’re looking for a way to occupy the kids during long, hot days or want to make a splash while entertaining guests, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s 14ft swimming pool.

Aldi elite rattan frame pool, 14ft: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Made from PVC and metal, the Summer Waves swimming pool measures 14ft with a 13l water capacity. Suitable for children aged six and up, there’s enough room for the entire family to take the plunge.

Standing out from other garden swimming pools, the oval pool is finished with a stylish rattan exterior. Complete with a filter pump, ladder, cover, maintenance kit, ground cloth, filter cartridge and repair patch, you get a lot of bang for your buck, while the material is touted as being puncture-resistant.

Costing £299.99, it’s one of the most affordable 14ft models available – if you order it now, it should even arrive by the weekend.

