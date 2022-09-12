Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The spiraling energy crisis and soaring prices means we’re all looking for more cost effective solutions to save on our bills this winter. And with cold weather around the corner, an affordable alternative to drying washing is high on the list of priorities.

Enter, the heated clothes airer. These genius devices are not only useful for speeding up drying times, but they’re also far cheaper than using a tumble dryer.

Compared to the average cycle on a tumble dryer – which will set you back around 37.4p an hour – most heated airers cost around 13.7p an hour to run. This means that after your initial investment, you could potentially save hundreds on your annual bills.

If this has peaked your interest then we have even better news. Dunelm has released a model that could save you even more. Dropping just in time for the weather cooling, its heated ladder airer is both space saving and energy efficient, with a running cost of around 3p an hour.

Using 10p less energy than your average airer, the device is also one of the cheapest on the market, costing just £40. With winter on the way, this may be just what you need to keep costs down. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dunelm heated ladder airer: £40, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Vertically designed with heated bars, Dunelm’s ladder airer is compact and slimline, making it far more space-saving than your average heated dryer. Made from sturdy and sleek looking aluminum, the airer features 3m of drying space and is suitable for up to 5kg of clothes or towels.

With most heated airers costing upwards £55, it’s less of an initial investment and better still, more cost-effective over time. Plus, it’ll help speed up your drying process while saving on energy as the ladder costs just 3p an hour to run compared to a tumble dryer which costs 37.5p for the same amount of time.

However, considering the current cost of living crisis making energy-efficient heated airers hot property, we predict Dunelm’s heater ladder dryer won’t stick around for long.

