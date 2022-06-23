The John Lewis summer sale 2022 has just landed, and we’re casting a keen eye on savings in all sections, including homeware deals on curtains, bedding and rugs, alongside garden furniture, clothing and summer dresses.

While Amazon Prime Day is also right around the corner, in the meantime, this high street stalwart is already serving up savings across big-name buys like Ted Baker, Whistles and Ugg and excellent own brand offerings too.

With reductions of up to a whopping 50 per cent off, we think you’ll agree it’s well worth a browse. This is also an ideal time to save cash on pricier buys like mattresses, sofas and washing machines, with seasonal price cuts making a big difference to these larger spends.

Whatever is on your shopping list, we’ve put together a list of sizzling savings. Thank us later.

Homeware

John Lewis & Partners Anyday Arlo pair lined pencil pleat curtains in citrine: Was £35, now £28, Johnlewis.com

Add a splash of sunshine to any room with this pair of pencil pleat curtains, which are currently reduced by 20 per cent. You can choose from a wide size selection, starting at 117cm x 137cm, going right up to 228cm x 274cm. Other shades to shop include blue, duck egg, mocha and steel, depending your decor preference.

The polycotton fabric should be durable, and they can be hung up with a pole or hooks.

John Lewis & Partners Camelia double duvet cover set: Was £65, now £32.50, Johnlewis.com

A new duvet cover set is an easy bedroom update, and this pretty print features a floral pattern with birds. The gentle blue and yellow shades provide a soft pastel palette, which could work well with either muted tones or bolder interior details. This set has a cotton thread count of 200, and comes complete with two standard pillowcases. You can shop the set in single and king size too.

John Lewis & Partners shallot ceramic table lamp: Was £60, now £40, Johnlewis.com

As statement interior design pieces go, this ceramic lamp is both classic and eye-catching. The shallot-shaped base comes in a warm tone that perfectly matches its linen shade. The 50.5cm x 17.5cm piece has a 200cm cable and we’re picturing it paired with other ceramic ornaments on a dresser, or as a chic bedside table lamp.

John Lewis & Partners recycled cotton chindi rug: Was £50, now £40, Johnlewis.com

Brighten up your floorspace with this multi-coloured cotton rug. It’s got 8cm tassels for a decorative finish, and is handmade to bring individual flair to any living area. Available in three different sizes, simply select the one which would fit your space.

Garden furniture

John Lewis & Partners salsa 2-seater round garden bistro table and chairs set in teal/aegean: Was £229, now £183.20, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Fan of alfresco dining? This bistro table set is 20 per cent off in the John Lewis sale, and we’re partial to the summery teal shade. The woven design taps into the rattan trend, and we’d add an outdoor rug underneath to finish the look off. It comes complete with a one-year guarantee too.

John Lewis & Partners chevron garden dining chair, set of 2: Was £149, now £75, Johnlewis.com

This chevron dining pair is currently half price, and includes seat cushions with washable covers for practicality. Whether you need a couple of new chairs or are looking to order a separate table, the price saving could help pay for extra garden furniture purchases. The powder-coated metal frames claim to be water-resistant too, which is handy given the unpredictable British weather.

John Lewis & Partners basket rope woven 2-seat garden sofa: Was £499, now £399.20, Johnlewis.com

Take indoor lounging outside and cash in on a 20 per cent saving with this garden sofa. The woven rope design is paired with a stylish basket shape, and there’s shower-resistant cushions for optimum comfort. Designed for up to two people, the aluminium frame has contrasting legs for added charm. We’d drape this with colourful throws for an extra pop.

Women’s clothing

Ted Baker Esta off shoulder midi dress in dusky pink: Was £250, now £125, Johnlewis.com

Slip dresses are having a style moment, and this slinky off shoulder number delivers a similar look with a slight twist (and a 50 per cent saving). The dusky pink shade is a neutral option that would be easy to style, while the flattering midi length would be ideal for weddings and summer garden parties.

Holly Willoughby has recently been seen sporting a Ted Baker dress as well, and we’re always happy to follow her lead.

Whistles love slogan relaxed fit sweatshirt: Was £89, now £65, Johnlewis.com

For a bright pop of colour, you can’t go wrong with a vibrant logo sweatshirt and we’re seriously swooning over this red Whistles number. It’s made of 100 per cent cotton and has a boxy fit complete with a mid-length shape and a crew neck.

We featured this sweatshirt in our best Valentine’s gifts for her guide, where our reviewer described it as a “standalone style winner” and a “versatile buy that works equally well with jeans and trainers as it does over a dress.”

Ugg fluff oh yeah sheepskin slippers in soft amethyst: Was £80, now £56, Johnlewis.com

Ugg’s new sliders are a much sought-after summer shoe, but these classic “oh yeah” slippers remain a popular choice for both indoor and outdoor wear. Standout details include the logo strap detailing and full sheepskin coverage.

We included a rainbow coloured pair in our best Ugg slippers guide where our reviewer said: “Super-soft to the touch, they are designed with an open toe that keeps your feet cool and cosy at the same time.”

Toys

John Lewis & Partners wooden country kitchen: Was £125, now £75, Johnlewis.com

Little ones love a play kitchen and this wooden country set is now half price. There’s a clock, oven, hob, sink and cupboard to explore, and matching accessories can be ordered separately. The H85cm x W75cm x D36cm kitchen is suitable for kids aged three and over.

Beauty

Urban Decay all nighter setting spray: Was £26, now £2.80, Johnlewis.com

(Urban Decay)

There’s no better time to bag a beauty bargain and top up your make-up bag essentials than during the sales. You can nab an impressive 20 per cent off this cult Urban Decay buy, which is loved by celebs and make-up artists alike.

This product featured in our best setting sprays guide, where our tester called it the “OG of the longwear make-up game”.

Voucher codes

