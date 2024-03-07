Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Lomi home composter review: Did I dig the nearly £400 gadget?

Designed to reduce food waste, I’ve been testing the gadget for months

Emma Henderson
Thursday 07 March 2024 11:06
<p>Around half of local authorities collect food waste, so unless home composting is accessible, it goes to landfill</p>

Around half of local authorities collect food waste, so unless home composting is accessible, it goes to landfill

(The Independent/Emma Henderson )

We’re continually told how our polluting petrol cars, fast fashion habits and obsession with plastic packaging are contributing to the climate crisis, but one issue that’s seriously underplayed is rotting food in landfill. Once there, decomposing food releases methane into the atmosphere, supercharging the greenhouse effect, as it’s 20 times more potent than CO2.

In the UK, 70 per cent of all food waste comes from households, where we throw a staggering 6.4 million tonnes of household food waste a year, according to Waste and Resources Action Programme (Wrap). The charity also estimates that up to three quarters of this is even food that could have been eaten, and isn’t just food scraps.

This is a huge growing problem, made worse by our lack of access to waste collections. Only around half of the 326 local authorities collect food waste, so unless home composting is accessible, it’s inevitable it goes to landfill.

Food waste is undeniably part of daily life, whether it’s banana skins, the hard tops of carrots, or melon rinds – the list could go on. And of course, food does just go off, despite anyone’s best efforts, with the biggest culprits being bagged salad and yoghurt – we’ve all been there.

I’ve attempted home composting for about seven years, but it’s not as easy as just popping scraps in there – oh no. It’s much needier, and without consistent heat and regular sunny days (not something the UK can be relied upon for), the compost can easily become soggy, despite layering with paper, cardboard and green waste, which should rectify this.

Related stories

7 best food waste apps for more sustainable eating habits
11 best vegan subscription boxes for all kinds of plant-based goodness delivered to your door
10 best sustainable cookbooks to help you reduce your food waste
16 best shampoo bars that are well worth making the switch

As my council doesn’t offer food waste collection, this is where the Lomi home composter comes in. I’m not normally one for gadgets, but it fitted my requirements of needing help with compost and not having my food waste collected. Yes, it’s a niche product, but considering the stats above, it really shouldn’t be.

How we tested the Lomi home composter

I considered everything from price to realistic useability

(Emma Henderson )

I’ve been using the composter at home for around five months, on average using it once or twice a week. I’ve trialled the machine with all my usual food waste, from raw veg scraps, banana skins and egg shells to cooked pasta and rice, as well as some shredded paper, bits of cardboard and even bio-plastics. While testing, I’ve been considering its ability to successfully compost different foods and materials, its size and realistic useability, as well as its cost.

Lomi classic composter

Lomi food composter review indybest
  • Size: W22.8cm x D38.8cm x H31.4cm
  • Weight : 9kgs
  • Capacity : 2.5l
  • Wattage : 500W
  • Energy consumption : Less than 1kWh on any cycle
  • Noise level : < 60DB
  • Why we love it
    • Clear, simple instructions
    • Composts cooked food
    • Low energy consumption
  • Take note
    • Not great with bio-plastics
    • Plastic-free teabags don’t fully decompose
    • Refills tha trap odour are expensive
    • Not silent

Design

Devised by Canadian, Jeremy Lang, who is also the founder of Pela – the world’s first compostable phone cases – the machine’s launch neatly tied in with Earth Day 2021. Since then the brand says it has stopped 17 million pounds of food waste (7 million kgs) from entering landfill.

The idea is that food scraps and waste put into the machine is turned into a natural fertiliser, or soil, which the company is very keen not to call compost. The set up is easy – all you need to do is put the small charcoal pellets into two places – one is a column inside the machine, and another is a small box at the back. The instructions are simple and clear, and once that’s done, it’s ready to roll.

Read more: 17 best air fryers, reviewed

One of the brand’s key points is that it’s "small enough to put away, so beautiful you won’t want to". Its simple design (without lots of buttons, lights and screens) and shape does make it very inoffensive, especially compared to some other worktop gadgets (air fryers, I’m looking at you).

It looks pretty similar to a bread maker, the Lomi machine is quite cumbersome, even more so factoring in that it can’t be pushed up against a wall, as it needs plenty of space at the back to suck in air.

Though, in reality, unless you have a really tiny kitchen (like me), most kitchens can fit it in. Most people find space for a microwave, or an airfryer, along with a kettle and toaster. For me, this goes away in a cupboard when it’s not in use, which can feel like an extra chore having to lug it out each time.

Performance

Using a combination of intense heat and an internal blade, the Lomi dries out the food and chops it up into little pieces, reducing the 2.5l capacity of food waste down by 80 per cent into an average bowl full of ‘fertiliser’, which usually looks similar to traditional compost and is rich in the nutrients. There are three modes:

  • Eco express (Less than 0.60kWh - around 3 - 5 hours). This is the most versatile cycle, and can be used for practically anything bar bio-plastics.
  • Lomi approved (Less than 0.75 kW - around 5 - 8 hours). Choose this mode if you want to mix in bioplastics with other food waste
  • Grow mode (Uses around 1 kWh - around 16 - 20 hours). If you’re after the best fertiliser possible, this is the best option as its lower heat preserves more microorganisms, but it also can’t be used for bioplastics.

I usually only use the eco express mode, simply as it’s the quickest, which has consistently worked for me.

Though it might seem at odds to use electricity to compost, the brand has plenty of stats to attest to its low consumption and reduced carbon footprint benefits. It claims that each Lomi cycle uses around the same amount of power to run an oven for 15 minutes, or the same energy an average dishwasher uses during one cycle.

Some things work better than others, and it’s best to keep it varied so it’s not too wet, and big chunky vegetables or mouldy bread needs to be cut up. In my experience, bio plastics (these must be Lomi-approved materials, so check Lomi’s website first) don’t seem to work too well and you’ll be left with noticeably large pieces of plastic still, which I’ve put through the machine again. Shredded paper works really well here, as even though paper can be recycled, small shredded bits often fly away on conveyor belts in recycling centres as they’re so light.

Read more: Best reusable coffee cups

One of the biggest positives is the ability to compost cooked food, as it can’t go into traditional compost bins for fear of attracting unwanted pests. The only thing that can’t go in there is liquids, including oils.

There are, though, a few downsides to this machine. I’ve had it for about five months and use it a few times a week. One is that plastic-free tea bags, which are made from cornstarch, don’t fully decompose – though they don’t compost very well in my own compost bin, despite being designed to do so.

It’s also started to omit a rather sickly sweet smell while in use. It uses charcoal pellets to trap moisture and smells, which I’ve changed once, but at £54.95 for two packs, it’s an expensive refill that really adds to the overall cost of running the machine. Like most large gadgets, it’s not silent, and sometimes can be a bit noisy at its peak. If you’re working from home, pop it in another room and it’s not noticeable.

One of my biggest issues with it, though, is that if you pop the ‘soil’ into a plant pot, it only seems to clump together and form a seal that often goes mouldy. For the best results, I’ve found it needs to be forked into the soil. But for this, you’d need an empty bed at best to be able to do it, or lots of large plant pots.

Read more: 9 best bamboo bed sheets

Lomi is a startup business and is clearly learning as it goes. Now, it suggests mixing the Lomi soil with actual soil at a ratio of 1:10, which wasn’t the guidance when I first started testing. It also suggests, if you don’t have a garden, adding this to your brown bin for garden waste if you have one.

  1. £379 from Lomi.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Lomi classic home composter

For the Lomi to work for you, you do need to fit a few niches; firstly be interested in composting/ reducing food waste; not having a food waste collection; have some form of outside space to put the fertiliser in; and be willing to spend the money on it. Though, there’s plenty of household items with a similar price tag, from vacuum cleaners to coffee machines and games consoles.

It’s easy to use, and its aim of diverting food from landfill makes it an innovative climate positive product. Considering this is the first iteration from the brand, I expect its future models to be even better, and hopefully, more affordable. An undeniable key sticking point is the expensive refills that keep smells at bay though.

I’ll keep my fingers crossed it does get better, as the Lomi brand has certainly dished the dirt on this huge hole in a non-circular system, which councils aren’t able to fix.

For more on how to reduce waste, read our review of Seep’s plastic-free cleaning products

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Up to 7% off all online bookings at TUI
ASOS Discount Code
20% off everything with this ASOS app discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Save 35% on all orders over £40 with this Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in