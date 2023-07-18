This Silentnight mattress is the perfect companion for back- and side-sleepers

Design and features

The just breathe eco comfort hybrid mattress arrived rolled up in plastic packaging, so no unboxing necessary, and was delivered right to our door. We tested a double standard and, at 26kg, it was quite heavy to manoeuvre. While we managed to drag it to our bed and unroll the mattress on our own, we would recommend calling in back-up – especially if there are stairs involved.

When unwrapping the mattress, we immediately noticed how soft its top layer was, which made it look inviting and we couldn’t wait to try it out… but Silentnight recommends letting the mattress decompress for 24 hours, so that’s what we did. While the mattress didn’t look too thick upon unrolling, after having let it set for a day, it reached its full 24cm height.

The mesh-fabric on the sides of the mattress looks like a breathable material, but we did have to be careful not to damage it when cutting open the mattress’ packaging. The corners on this mattress are slightly more rounded than on our previous one, so our sheets fitted a little more loosely around the edges.

The just breathe eco comfort mattress is a hybrid that combines 1,000 individually responsive pocket springs with an eco comfort fibre layer and 3D fabric. For extra support, there’s miracoil and mirapocket spings. The first is made from a continuous stretch of wire and provides great support. It can also reduce disturbance from a partner’s tossing and turning.

Silentnight’s exclusive mirapocket design essentially has the same structure as regular pocket-sprung mattresses, meaning they’re individual springs spread out and designed to move with the contours of your body. Again, this helps reduce partner disturbance and eliminate roll together. The main difference with regular springs is its zoned support; the top and bottom zones are softer to keep the upper- and lower body comfortable, but the mid-region provides firm support for the lower back and hips – promoting spine alignment and improving posture. The difference between the sections of the mattress was immediately noticeable when we unrolled the mattress, with the top and bottom denting more when pressed.

The eco comfort fibre layer is made using sustainable, breathable material that can help you stay cool at night. This, in particular, was an important feature for us.

Finally, the mattress is covered in a hypoallergenic soft knit fabric, which feels incredibly soft to touch but, as this cover isn’t removable for washing, it might be worth purchasing a mattress protector to make sure the mattress stays in top condition for longer.

Mattress comfort

The medium-firm mattress really hits the sweet spot. While it’s firm enough to feel supportive, the soft fabric of the top layer still made it feel like you sink into it a little. The breathable eco layer really does what it’s supposed to, and we noticed we woke up a lot less during the night from overheating (except from on exceptionally hot summer nights). It made us keep our cool, meaning a good night’s rest.

Previously, we would often wake up with sore shoulders and lower back, but we noticed improvement after using this mattress for a while. It keeps our back and hips well supported and, as we’re a side- and back-sleeper, it’s exactly what we needed to keep our posture in check.

When lying down, you can feel your body slightly sinking into the mattress; it’s quite subtle, and feels more like a warm hug than the mattress absorbing you. We’d say there’s a perfect balance between firmness and softness, making it extremely comfy.

Overall, we’ve loved this mattress during our testing time. It’s comfortable and we’ve noticed we drift off a lot quicker as we spend less time tossing and turning to find the right sleeping position. We’ve also noticed we wake up less often during the night, and find it harder to say goodbye to our bed in the morning, which for a mattress is usually a good sign.