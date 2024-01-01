Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The January sales are here, starting the year off on a high when it comes to bagging a bargain, and if you’re looking to score a saving on Lego, you won’t be disappointed.

There are savings to be had on everything from air fryers, mattresses and fashion to tech, Apple products and headphones. So whether you’re spending a Christmas gift card or want to grow your brick collection, Lego is always a popular purchase during the seasonal sale.

Luckily for fans of the Danish brand, we’ve spotted myriad savings during the new year. From an orchid set to a Star Wars spaceship, find the best Amazon January sale deals on Lego below.

Lego 10311 icons orchid set: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you struggle to keep your real plants and flowers alive, try Lego’s botanical collection of everlasting floral displays. Reflecting the stems, blooms, roots and leaves of a real orchid, this Lego floral bundle features six large flowers and two newly opened flowers. Perfect for displaying as you would a fresh bouquet, the set is complete with a blue vase. Even better, you can save just over 20 per cent on the set right now.

Lego 75348 ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ fang fighter: Was £89.99, now £64, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by almost 30 per cent, Lego’s Star Wars Mandalorian set is the perfect purchase for fans of the space franchise. Complete with two buildable toy starfighters – the Fang Fighter from The Mandalorian season three and the classic TIE interceptor – the warships feature opening cockpits, two spring-loaded shooters and a weapon storage compartment. Plus, it features minifigures including The Mandalorian, the Fleet Commander with a blaster pistol and a TIE pilot with a blaster pistol. A great gift for any Lego lover.

