Buy now £299, Doona.shop

Suitable: 0+ car seat, birth to 13kg

0+ car seat, birth to 13kg Product weight: 6.5kg

6.5kg Fitting: Compatible with Doona Isofix base, and seatbelt

Compatible with Doona Isofix base, and seatbelt Rating: 9/10

Practicality

As a parent, you’ll rarely stumble across a product that makes your life that little bit simpler. And when you do, you want to shout about it from the hills. That’s how we felt about the doona car seat. It’s a one-of-a-kind; the world’s first complete and fully integrated travel system, which allows you to move from car seat to stroller in seconds...now that’s commendable.

If your life is fast-paced, here there and everywhere, and you’re in and out of the car like a yoyo, the doona is a game-changer. Babies love to fall asleep once they’re on the move, so the satisfaction of not waking your baby when you take them out of the car and stroll them into say a supermarket, for example, is second to none.

Read more: Is the Silver Cross voyager co-sleeper worth its £200 price tag? We put the crib to the test

While it’s not a totally streamlined process, our baby does tend to stir a little when the doona is removed from the car, in the same way, if you were removing any infant car seat. But as you’re removing the need to attach to a chassis, he always falls back to sleep within moments. You’ll need some muscles too, it weighs 6.5kg and that’s without a baby, as most 0+ car seats weigh between 3-5kg. However, it really is just one simple motion, opening and closing at the push of a button which is located just at the top of the back of the seat. This whole process feels intuitive and not in the slightest bit clunky.

From adjusting the handlebar and the strap length to the red and green coded brake system the doona is incredibly easy to use. You can even take the covers off to wash.

Portability

Portability is Doona’s middle name. While we can’t attest to it, as we haven’t holidayed during testing, the doona was made to travel. TUV and FAA aircraft approved, you are safe to use this as a child seat in an aircraft, and it would also be incredibly handy at the airport. It’s of course worth remembering that in line with the guidance you shouldn’t leave your child in a car seat for more than two hours.

The doona is also great if you’re hiring a car on the other side as you’re already loaded with a car seat you trust which can be attached using a seatbelt. Or if for whatever reason you’re not using it, it doesn’t take up much boot space.

Design

Okay, it might not have the appeal of say, the iCandy Peach or the Bugaboo Fox, but the doona isn’t trying to be part of the beautiful buggy contest. We actually think it looks pretty swish, and because it’s so unusual you’re sure to get a few head turns.

Read more: 14 best car seats: Keep your child safe and secure in one of these carriers

The main bulk of the doona is black, but there are nine different colour options that give you a pop of colour on the hood and strap pads. They all have the brand’s signature yellow accents on the wheels, which we’re not crazy about but it’s not offensive. The brand has started to broaden the range of colours, and if you want a real head turner then check out the gold limited edition they’re launching this summer.

But when it comes to design, the brand has to be applauded on the innovation. One minute you have a car seat, and in a flash you have a stroller. Genius.

Safety and comfort

We were pleasantly surprised at how high quality and well made the doona feels. Just because it’s nifty, the substance hasn’t been sacrificed. It’s made from high grades of fibre-reinforced polymers, uses rust-free aluminium, and the wheels are high-durability.

When it comes to testing, unlike run-of-the-mill car seats, doona has to meet European standards for car seats, strollers and reclined cradles. There are plenty of safety features to put parents minds at ease; with a unique three-layer side impact protection, anti-rebound bar crash technology, a five-point safety harness and ergonomic infant insert, safety is well covered.

Read more: 8 best baby car mirrors to keep an eye on little ones while you drive

We also tested the isofix base (it does cost an additional £139.99, but it’s worth looking on their website for bundle deals). It was a doddle to install with easy-to-follow instructions, and we certainly preferred it to attaching with a seatbelt. With a traffic light system on the isofix base, you can be sure you’ve installed it correctly and it just keeps the process streamlined. Of course with a base once it’s installed you don’t really move it, so the seatbelt option is a good alternative if you’re using different cars.

It’s also been designed alongside medical and engineering experts to ensure baby’s body is ergonomically supported in the correct position. The infant insert’s near-flat design boosts baby’s upper and lower back so that their neck and back are ergonomically aligned.

We’re still using the breathable newborn insert with our 11-week old tester. Every journey we’ve taken he’s asleep within minutes and the built-in sunshade has been a godsend. The doona works best on smooth surfaces, we did find pushing it along cobbles or the odd bit of off-roading hard work – having said that it’s more annoying for the pusher as our mini tester seemed to be unfazed.