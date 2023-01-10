Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

January is in full swing now, with the first month of the year being a time many people reassess their daily wellbeing habits and set new fitness goals. Not to mention trying both veganuary and Dry January. There are a few bargains to bag too, with some retailers offering final reductions in the January sales.

Whether you’re still going strong with any New Year’s resolutions, or simply fancy trying something different for 2023, we’re here to help you get the best prices with our expert shopping guides.

Affordable retailer Aldi is known for serving up exciting Specialbuys and dupes of pricier products from Pixi, It Cosmetics, Le Creuset, The White Company, Ugg, and more. In fact, the middle aisle is a veritable treasure trove of bargain buys`all year round, and as predicted, this month’s offerings including lots of health and fitness products.

An increasingly popular exercise buy is the clever FITT cube, which is a multi-tasking tool for use alongside different workout regimes. Designed for use much like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), this workout’s name stands for: frequency, intensity, time and type.

Usually coming with an RRP of around £120 – such as this New Image FITT cube available at Argos (£120, Argos.co.uk) – the cube’s undoubtedly an investment buy. And while we have spotted a discount on the more expensive cube in the Amazon January sales, Aldi’s offering has them both beat.

Crane FITT cube multi gym: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

Priced at just shy of £80, this Crane FITT cube is an online Aldi Specialbuys exclusive, so you won’t find this bargain exercise buy anywhere in-store. Created for use as part of a FITT workout, the cube’s sides work for different exercise types.

The multi-tasking fitness tool has a steel frame and can be used for cardio, resistance and strength training, as well as for endurance and flexibility. Components include a seat and stepper, and this 43.5cm x 38cm x 38.5cm piece of kit is a practical and compact exercise purchase if you’re pushed for space. You’ll also get a set of 7kg resistance bands, a user guide, an exercise chart and a nutrition and health guidance for additional information and support.

You can do a whopping 100 workout moves with the cube – covering step, twist, move and jump actions – and there’s a built-in step counter too. It doesn’t need to be built either as the cube comes fully assembled for additional ease of use, and there are online FITT video workouts to follow if you need an additional exercise steer. Who needs a gym membership anyway?

New Image FITT cube total body workout, black: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

A very similar-looking New Image FITT cube is currently on sale at Amazon, with £40 now sliced off the price. This is the cheapest deal we’ve spotted, with the same FITT cube also being sold at other retailers including Argos (£120, Argos.co.uk).

Much like Aldi’s version, the fitness box has been created to help you do several different types of exercises, from strength exercises to building endurance and incorporating resistance elements. And like Aldi’s offering, a pair of 7kg resistance bands are also included, and there’s a seat and stepper too.

The brand bills it as being a “portable gym-in-a-box” because this tool lends itself to so many workout types. Plus, while it’s on sale at Amazon, the price will leave you with change from £100 too. That’s much cheaper than signing up for a gym membership and means you can work out from the comfort of your own home. But it is still £10 more expensive than Aldi’s version, so it’s your call.

