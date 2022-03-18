The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Amazon and BT could restock soon – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from ShopTo, AO, John Lewis and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Asda, BT Shop and Amazon soon. Read on for more information.
Spring is here. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s still ridiculously hard to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and it’s still a challenge to buy one today.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday! Welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 live stock tracker, where we’ll be updating you with all the PS5 drops as and when they happen.
A recap of today’s PS5 restocks
It’s been another quiet day here on the PS5 stock tracking liveblog. We’ve only seen two retailers drop the console this entire week, but we did see eight retailers drop the week before, so swings and roundabouts, we guess.
.Of course, we’ve got one more day of stock tracking to go, and we’re not losing hope just yet. Join us back here tomorrow morning and we’ll take you through all the restocks and predictions in real-time. Ciao for now.
Best PS5 games
Need some games to go with your shiny new console? We’ve rounded up the best PS5 games already for your perusal.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
Do PS4 games work on PS5?
If you’re sitting there right now, staring at your stack of PS4 games, wondering whether they will play on your new PS5. Don’t worry, they certainly will!
If you’ve got the disc edition console, all that blood, sweat and tears finishing those campaigns won’t have gone to waste because you will be able to insert your PS4 discs and play them on the PS5 just fine. Only PS4 games bought on the PlayStation Store will work on the digital edition console, however. Why? Well, because you’ll be trying to slot a disc into a non-existent hole and, well, that’s not a great idea.
Most of the PS4 games have had generous price cuts since the PS5 came out, so it’s worth reading our round-up of the best PS4 games to shop now.
PlayStation Mega March sale
The Playstation Store is a great place to secure deals on new PS4 and PS5titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out.
The “Mega March” sale is aptly named for that reason, and while there are quite a few to sift through, we’ve spotted some excellent deals on some of our favourite games from the past year.
The sale will be running from 16 March through to 30 March with some huge savings on popular titles such as Fifa 22, Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy and 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two. Find out the best deals in our round-up below.
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ live-stream is on tonight
Harry Potter fans, your time has come. We’re finally getting a better look at Hogwarts Legacy tonight during a special PlayStation State of Play broadcast!
According to a post on the Playstation Blog, the full show will run for about 20 minutes and will feature nearly quarter of an hour of gameplay footage captured on a Playstation 5.
‘GTA 5’ PS5 review
Rockstar Games has not had the best of luck when bringing its old games to new hardware. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was far from the definitive version of the beloved PS2-era of GTA titles when it launched late last year. So much so, in fact, that the publisher felt compelled to publicly apologise for its technical issues.
The game may be nearly a decade old, but with the launch of GTA V on the PS5 and Xbox series X/S consoles, can Rockstar Games give players a truly better experience? Find out in our review of the game below.
How much does the PS5 actually cost?
Perhaps not as simple a question as it sounds. Firstly, the console is often bundled with extras like games and accessories that can see the price soar to over £700. There are also two versions of the PS5, as we explained earlier, and of course there are the scalpers – those who buy the hard-to-find console at its retail price, then try to sell it on for a substantial profit.
The PS5 digital edition is priced at £349.99, while the regular PS5, which includes a disc drive, costs £449.99. The latter is the same as the Xbox series X, while the less powerful Xbox series S (which also lacks a disc drive) undercuts the digital PS5, at £249.
Many retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo and Ace Studio, like to sell their PS5 stock in bundles. This often means spending more but getting extras like a second controller, a selection of games and other accessories. Bundles tend to be easier to get hold of, but you’ll end up spending more money than when buying the console on its own.
Where to buy the Xbox series X
OK, so the PS5 might not be in stock anywhere right now, but do you know what is? Microsoft’s Xbox series X, of course. After facing similar stock shortages to the PS5 for most of its lifecycle, the console is now abundantly available.
Still missing out on an Xbox series X and want to find out how to get one? We’ve got a guide rounding up all the places where you can buy the Xbox series X.
