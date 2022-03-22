The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock – live: The BT Shop is set to restock this week – what to know
Follow along for the latest stock intel from EE, AO, Currys, John Lewis and many more
UPDATE: The PS5 is set to restock at the BT Shop this week and could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first half of the month, we saw restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 stock tracking liveblog. We’re on a mission to bag you all a PS5 and won’t stop tracking consoles until every single one of you has a console safely in your arms.
Yesterday was a pretty quiet one in terms of restocks, but we are still set for a console restock at the BT Shop sometime this week, and we’re hopeful for a restock at Amazon tomorrow morning. If you’re on the hunt for the elusive console, this is the only resource you’ll need to bag one.
PS5 restock update
That’s it from us today, folks. Unfortunately, there were no restocks today. But tomorrow’s another day and we’ll of course be back then, keeping you updated on all the latest news and drops. So make sure you tune in and follow along for the ride.
Until then, have a nice evening!
PSA: A new Witcher game is in the works
News just in: game developer CD Projekt Red has officially announced that a new Witcher game is in the works. The announcement was made on CD Projekt Red’s Twitter and website, where it was made known that the new Witcher series will use Unreal Engine 5 rather than the company’s own REDengine.
Hogwarts Legacy release date confirmed
Last Thursday (17 March), details of Hogwarts Legacy were announced at Playstation’s State of Play event. The release date for “Holiday 2022”, means that it should be available in time for (dare we say it) Christmas, providing there are no delays.
Best deals in PlayStation’s mega March sale
The Playstation Store is a great place to secure deals on new PS4 and PS5 titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out.
And its currently running a mega March sale with up to 80 per cent off some of the biggest games, including Fifa 22 (was £59.99, now £24.49, Playstation.com), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (was £59.99, now £23.99, Playstation.com) and so many more.
Best PS5 games to play now
If you’re looking for some inspiration on what to play, luckily we’ve been hard at work playing all the best PS5 games. One of the best action games to play is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£32.95, Amazon.co.uk), which our writer noted has being “a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers”.
Smyths PS5 restock update
Smyths Toys last online restock was on 8 March at 10am, the first online drop it had since September.
As for when it’ll restock again, Smyths Toys has just updated the PS5 landing page to note that stock is expected in March 2022. So, it could be any day now.
Our review of Ghostwire: Tokyo
Wondering what new games to pick up on your PS5? Ghostwire: Tokyo is out on Friday and we’ve had a chance to play it early.
Jasper Pickering, our gaming writer, said: “The idea that every sandbox game needs to be the biggest yet is beginning to grow tiresome. Luckily, this isn’t the case for Ghostwire: Tokyo, which takes all the best elements of an open world game and condenses its most essential – and fun – components into a short but memorable experience.”
