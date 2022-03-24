The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock – live: Asda restock sells out in minutes – What to know
Follow along for the latest stock intel from EE, AO, Currys, John Lewis and many more
UPDATE: The PS5 has already sold out at Asda after a restock this morning. The console also quickly sold out at EE, the BT Shop and Amazon. Read on for more information.
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first half of the month, we saw restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Is Currys due a PS5 restock?
Despite it being the go-to electronics retailer for many shoppers, Currys hasn’t always had the best track record for PS5 restocks. The shop had loads of consoles through December, with no fewer than eight restocks that month. But since the new year we’ve seen just one restock a month for January, February and March, the last being on 16 March. Given this pattern, we’re not expecting another PS5 restock at Currys until April.
Asda restock sells out in minutes
In what must surely have been one of the shortest-ever restocks, Asda is now out of stock yet again. The PS5 disc edition was indeed available – we saw it with our own eyes and everything – but stock disappeared just a couple of minutes later.
When did Asda last have a restock?
We’re pleased to see a PS5 restock at Asda today, not least because the supermarket is selling the disc edition on its own for the regular retail price. But also because it’s been so long since Asda last had any PS5 stock at all. According to our records, the supermarket last had an online PS5 restock on 22 December, just over three months ago.
This might be a one-off, but could also be a sign of extra stock becoming available for more retailers. Hopefully we’ll see more restocks elsewhere soon too.
The PS5 is now in stock at Asda
We start today with some good news! The PS5 has just restocked at Asda, where the disc edition of the console is available on its own and at the regular retail price of £449.99.
Live blog signing off
That brings a rather quiet day to a close. We’d slowly been getting used to regular PS5 restocks, and for consoles to hang around for more than five minutes. But today felt like 2021 all over again, with a single Amazon restock lasting just a few minutes early this morning.
We remain hopeful that more restocks will arrive before the end of March, with Smyths Toys promising the PS5 disc edition at some point this month. As ever, we’ll be back again tomorrow with all of the latest PS5-hunting news.
The Xbox series X is easier to buy than the PS5 these days. In fact, in recent weeks restocks of the Microsoft console have been fairly common, and stock has stuck around for days instead of mere hours. The IndyBest team is on hand with a comprehensive guide to all of the latest news on Xbox restocks right across the UK, updated every day.
If you’re in the market for an Xbox series X, head over to our guide for your best chance of securing a console. For gamers on a tighter budget, the cheaper, smaller and less powerful Xbox series S is in stock at Game, Very, Argos and most other retailers, ready to buy right now.
Ghostwire: Tokyo preview
A big console exclusive we’re excited about for the PS5 this month is Ghostwire: Tokyo, from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda.
In Ghostwire: Tokyo, a paranormal event causes the citizens of the Japanese city to disappear in a mysterious fog and otherworldly spirits to invade. Players will explore the abandoned streets of Japan’s capital as they fight these paranormal threats using a blend of psychic abilities and conjured weaponry.
The game has been given an official release date of 25 March 2022. Read everything we saw in our sneak peek of Ghostwire: Tokyo.
Can you get a VPN on the PS5?
While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content.
We’d recommend getting a VPN which has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information.
Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
What you need to know about the new PS5 software update
A software update for the PS5 is being rolled out today, but unfortunately it seems to have arrived during a major outage of the PlayStation Network servers. This means gamers currently aren’t able to play games that require an internet connection.
Below is everything you need to know on the software update, and the issues currently plaguing PSN.
