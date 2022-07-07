The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: BT, EE and Scan restocks continue, Game could drop this week
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths, John Lewis , Amazon and more
Update 7 July: PS5 bundles in stock at the BT Shop, EE and Scan. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we’re also playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.
Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Are you still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
- Best mattresses 2022: Memory foam, hybrid and more reviewed
- Here’s everything you need to know about the PSVR 2
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Sneak peak at deals to expect
- Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order
- PS Plus July 2022: Download Crash Bandicoot 4 this month
- 16 best PS5 games for every kind of player
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Pay monthly for this PS5 bundle from EE
EE is another retailer that has PS5 stock available today, but only for its own customers. In this case, the bundle includes a PS5 disc edition console, plus Horizon Forbidden West and an extra Dualsense controller. This is priced at £582, but split across an 11-month payment plan. This begins with an initial payment of £10, followed by 11 monthly payments of £52, which is added to your existing EE bill.
How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT
BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
This PS5 bundle is available for BT customers today
The BT Shop has PS5 consoles in stock right now. But, as ever, these are only available for existing BT customers, who are sent access codes to get their hands on the console. Currently, BT is offering a PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West and an additional Dualsense controller for £549.97.
There’s also the same bundle, but without the extra controller, for £499.99.
Good morning
Good morning, PS5 hunters, and welcome back to another day here on the IndyBest live blog. Amazon stock ran dry overnight, but we can still see console bundles available at a handful of retailers, and there’s hope that Game might have a restock before the end of the week.
As ever, stay tuned to this live blog for all of the very latest PS5 restocking news across the UK and US.
PS5 stock tracker, over and out!
That’s all from us today! It’s been a busy day, with drops from John Lewis & Partners and Very, while the restocks at Currys, BT, and EE continued.
If it’s a bundle you’re after, head over to Currys. Its currently selling the PS5 bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, Star Wars, an extra controller, and even a headset (£649, Currys.co.uk). But if it’s the standalone console, we’ll be back tomorrow with all the latest news and intel.
Will there be a PlayStation 5 Slim?
While the PS5 has received rave reviews, a number of critics have argued that it’s far too cumbersome. So much so, a YouTuber has built his very own PlayStation 5 Slim. But will Sony release an official one?
There shouldn’t be any doubt that it will, but of course, it’s just a matter of when. Reports have noted that with its previous track record in mind, the company will launch a slimmer version of the console in 2023 or 2024, which is around three years after the PS5 hit the shelves. We’ll of course keep you in the know as soon as we hear any news.
Can you play PS4 games on the PS5?
Yes, you can! The overwhelming majority of the PS4 games you own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation Store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite PS4 games, and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Has this liveblog helped you stay in the know with all things PS5 related? Do you want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it:
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
Amazon’s pre-Prime Day gaming deals
Amazon’s Prime Day will be on 12 and 13 July, but of course, the online giant kicked off its early deals a whole two weeks in advance, which is its earliest to date. So if you can’t wait until next week to bag a bargain, we’ve already started documenting all the best early discounts.
Our guide to the best pre-Prime Day gaming deals is looking particularly strong, so if you want to save on your next big purchase, we’d recommend having a browse:
The best gaming deals to expect this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Find out how to shop the best gaming deals and what discounts we can expect on games, headsets, consoles and more
Smyths PS5 restock news
Smyths Toys last had an online restock on 25 May at 10am. So if you’re wondering when it’ll do its next drop, you’re not the only one. But, judging by the retailer’s website, PS5 stock is expected at some point this month (we know, not very precise). With this in mind, we’ll be checking Smyths Toys very regularly to make sure you’re kept in the know.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.