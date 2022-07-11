On the hunt for the elusive Sony console? (iStock / The Independent)

Update 11 July: The PS5 is currently in stock at Currys and BT Shop, after selling out at Smyths Toys and several other retailers. The PS5 could restock at Game soon. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously tough to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer, although things are a little quiet as we head into mid-July. With Amazon Prime Day landing on 12 and 13 July, we’re also playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.

Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Are you still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

