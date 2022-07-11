The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Restock available at BT as Currys sells out – how to buy a console
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths, John Lewis , Amazon and more
Update 11 July: The PS5 is currently in stock at Currys and BT Shop, after selling out at Smyths Toys and several other retailers. The PS5 could restock at Game soon. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously tough to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer, although things are a little quiet as we head into mid-July. With Amazon Prime Day landing on 12 and 13 July, we’re also playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.
Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Are you still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
- Here’s everything you need to know about the PSVR 2
- Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order
- PS Plus July 2022: Download Crash Bandicoot 4 this month
- 16 best PS5 games for every kind of player
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
These branches of Game have PS5 consoles available right now
As online stock levels dwindle yet again, we’ve spotted PS5 consoles being offered at a handful of Game shops. These stock levels are likely very low and will sell out quickly, so we recommend calling your local branch before visiting to check if any consoles are still available. As of 9am, these are the Game branches with PS5 consoles on their shelves:
- Cowley (PS5 disc edition only)
- Connswater
- Wrexham Sports Direct
- St. Helens (PS5 disc and digital edition)
These PS5 bundles are available at BT today
As far as we can see, BT Shop is the only online retailer to have any PS5 stock today. These bundles are available exclusively to existing BT customers, who are emailed codes to give them access to the online store.
The available bundles are priced at £499.99 and £549.97. They both include the PS5 disc edition, while the former adds Horizon Forbidden West and the later also adds an extra Dualsense controller.
Currys is out of PS5 stock, despite what the website says
Despite Currys showing several PS5 bundles on its website, they are in fact unavailable to purchase at this time. Some say they are sold out, but those that don’t throw up an error when we try adding them to our basket. We suspect Currys sold out over the weekend and hasn’t yet updated its website listing to reflect this.
Good morning
Goooood morning and welcome to another week of live-blogging from the IndyBest team. As ever, we’ll be here to bring you the very latest news on PS5 restocks at retailers across the UK and US, as soon as we have it.
Consoles are only available from a couple of retailers today, having sold out over the weekend. Stay tuned to this blog to get all of the latest news on where consoles are available, what bundles are on offer, and how to buy a PS5 today.
