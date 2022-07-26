The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: A fresh batch of bundles restock at Very, BT, Currys and Scan – here’s how to get one
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Currys and more
Update 26 July: The PS5 is in stock at Very, the BT Shop and Argos, with digital edition bundles in stock at Currys and Scan. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Where can you buy a PS5 this morning?
G’morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We’re back, and a fresh batch of bundles have arrived at a few retailers, too, including digital edition bundles – those really seem to be on the rise lately.
We’ll be with you all day, breaking down the best bundle deals currently available and which one you should opt for when you’re shopping on a budget, so stick around for that.
All righty folks, it’s been a surprisingly busy day for restocks! Mondays are usually pretty quiet in the world of console restocks, but not this Monday.
At the time of writing, the PS5 is in stock at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Very, the BT Shop and Argos.
The best ‘FIFA 23’ pre-order deals on PS5
FIFA 23 is almost upon us, and you’ll soon be booting balls across the pitch. It’s set to include “Hypermotion2”, an update to the procedural animations introduced in FIFA 22, as well as finally confirming cross play for different platforms, so friends with either an Xbox series X orPS5 can still play online.
If you’re hoping to pre-order your copy before its scheduled release, then we’ve rounded up all the best deals that we’ve been able to find across different platforms, including the PS5.
On the hunt for the Xbox series X?
If you’re searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, you’re in luck. Unlike the PS5, the series X is readily available to buy on its own without any extras and with next day delivery. Looking for the best Xbox deals? Have a read of our Xbox series X restock guide below for all the details.
When could Smyths Toys restock the PS5?
Now that we’ve cycled through all the retailers who currently have the PS5 in stock this morning, who do we think could restock next? We were initially predicting one more restock at Smyths Toys this month, but the retailer has just updated its PS5 listing page with new release dates, and we’ve still got a bit to wait.
Smyths now expects another shipment of consoles to arrive in August, so we’ll be skipping this month out and waiting for a drop in early August.
‘Saints Row' hands-on preview: A more grounded open-world with a lot to prove
With the last standalone title in the series, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell,released in 2015, one of the choices Volition made was where to take influence from a series that had become notorious for its tendency to jump the shark.
What started as a series about growing a criminal gang soon saw the eponymous “Saints” taking over the Oval Office, fighting aliens and eventually journeying to the depths of hell to take on the devil himself. It’s fair to say Saints Row has never been one for subtlety.
In our four-hour playthrough of an early section of the game, Saints Row is set to continue revelling in its own mayhem once more. Read our full preview in the article below:
When could Game restock the PS5?
Game’s bundles either sold out over the weekend, or the retailer decided to unlist them – usually the latter. When Game fails to sell out of its allocation of consoles before the weekend, the retailer tends to take its bundles offline and then put them back online again during the week.
We’re expecting Game to put them back online sometime this week, potentially on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. We’ll let you know when more drop.
Is the PS5 in stock at Currys?
In true Currys style, several PS5 bundles are listed as being in stock on the retailer’s website, but when you try and add them to your basket, you’re faced with an error message.
This has been happening quite a lot on Currys’s website recently. We’re hoping the retailer will actually set these live at some point soon, but we can’t pinpoint exactly when. Keep your eye on the blog if any of the bundles interest you, and we’ll let you know the minute it restocks.
Both disc and digital PS5 consoles are in stock at PS Direct
We’re through the queue, and it’s true! Both the PS5 disc edition console (£449.99, Playstation.com) and the standalone PS5 digital edition console (£359.99, PlayStation.com) are currently in stock.
The PS5 is in stock at PS Direct
After selling out at PlayStation Direct last Friday, it seems like the retailer has found a few more consoles in a cupboard somewhere. The PS5 is back in stock at PS Direct, and we’re hoping the standalone disc and digital consoles are going to be available to buy.
There’s a waiting room at the moment, so you’ve still got time to get in line before the buying gets started.
